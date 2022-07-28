What is the future of app-based work? Shipt is having a say in it

www.al.com
Uber adds driver incentives in U.S. ahead of results report
July 29 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's (UBER.N) CEO said the company is expanding a program in the United States to show drivers fare value and routes before accepting rides, part of its efforts to bring on more drivers.
Drone delivery services now competing for Texas customers seeking shorter delivery times
When Tom Coulis ordered ice cream, it wasn't delivered to his Texas home in a traditional way. Five minutes after ordering the sweet treat through Wing — owned by Google's parent company, Alphabet — the item arrived in Coulis' driveway by drone. Coulis could've ordered the item through an online delivery platform like Uber Eats or Doordash, but it would've taken a bit longer.
An e-bike sharing company co-founded by Usain Bolt appears to have shut down
An e-bike- and scooter-sharing startup co-founded by Olympian Usain Bolt appears to have shut down operations, highlighting recent problems in the micromobility sector, TechCrunch has reported. Bolt Mobility was present in around five cities including Portland, Burlington, Vermont and Richmond in California, along with others via an acquisition, and some of those are facing abandoned equipment and unanswered calls.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
Uber drivers outraged about leaked documents, but not surprised
When word got around about the massive data leak that Uber now has to deal with, I decided to talk with a few of the drivers to get their opinion on the Uber leak. There were some mixed feelings, some of were clearly outraged, but others were simply not surprised.
Sixteen Starbucks Stores To Close By July 31
Starbucks will close down 16 American stores because of safety concerns. The lockdowns will happen by the end of July. The primary focus is the West Coast. (source) The interim CEO, Howard Schultz, said more safety-related closures are likely. The company aims to create safe spaces for employees and customers. If this is not possible, the store shutdown will be permanent. (source)
Oracle, once headquartered in Bay Area, reportedly undergoing mass layoffs
The company reportedly talked about cutting its costs by $1 billion.
Layoffs hit another restaurant technology company
UPDATE: This story has been updated with a comment from Lunchbox. Restaurant technology layoffs have come for Lunchbox. The fast-growing online ordering company cut a third of its staff last week, CEO Nabeel Alamgir wrote on LinkedIn, specifically in its engineering, customer success, marketing and delivery departments. "Lunchbox had grown...
Major changes happening at Starbucks
Starbucks SignPhoto by Marco Paköeningrat (Creative Commons) Big changes are on the horizon for Starbucks. Currently, according toScrapeHero.com, there are 15,467 Starbucks locations in the United States as of the date of publishing. California leads the way with 3,016 locations, which is 19% of all Starbucks locations in America.
Social networking as we know it is likely on its way out
Social networking, as we’ve come to know it, is probably on the way out. It was once a big draw for all kinds of people, and at the same time an amazing way to harvest personal data that could be used to target ads. But everything is temporary on...
Tech VCs are blasting the FTC for trying to kill Meta’s VR startup deal
The FTC's move to block Meta from acquiring VR startup Within marks a change in antitrust regulation, and it's not going over well with the venture capital industry.
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
Amazon says sales are picking up following a big Prime Day
Amazon’s growth has slowed down in recent quarters after surging during the pandemic, but the company is expecting things to pick up soon. In its second quarter earnings release on Thursday, Amazon said that its net sales grew just 7 percent year over year but that they’ll go up by an estimated 13 to 17 percent in the third quarter — which will account for sales from the company’s massive Prime Day shopping extravaganza.
Ethereum’s Founder Says Facebook’s Metaverse Vision Is Doomed
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin is more responsible than anyone for turning blockchain and cryptocurrency from an obscure way to make peer-to-peer payments into a technology embraced by companies ranging from Amazon and Walmart to Bank of America and the Banque de France. So when he says attempts by Meta’s Mark...
Amazon brings the mall to you with same-day GNC, PacSun deliveries
Amazon is partnering with select stores that we’re used to seeing in local shopping malls to offer same-day Prime deliveries. For now, this only applies to orders from PacSun, GNC, Superdry, and Diesel, but Amazon says it’s working on offering same-day deliveries from Sur La Table and 100% Pure in “the coming months.”
If You Invested $1000 in Amazon Stock When It Acquired Whole Foods, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Ecommerce giant Amazon.com Inc AMZN made its largest acquisition of all time in 2017 with the announcement it was purchasing physical retailer Whole Foods. Here’s a look at the acquisition and how shares have performed since the deal was announced. What Happened: Amazon announced on June 16, 2017, it...
After Being Exposed On TikTok Airbnb Listing For ‘Slave Cabin’ Pulled From Site
The cabin is also listed on Booking.com as a "cottage with garden view." It lacks the colorful description of the Airbnb site and is described as merely a bungalow with no mention of slave quarters. The post After Being Exposed On TikTok Airbnb Listing For ‘Slave Cabin’ Pulled From Site appeared first on NewsOne.
Pizza Guys on Why Digital Ordering Is No Longer Just an ‘Option’
It would be hard to find an industry more impacted by the pandemic than the restaurant industry. Restrictions forced store closures and temporarily ended the possibility of sit-down dining, making delivery and takeout the only viable ordering methods. Even as rules eased, health concerns created the need for contactless payment options and more hygienic ordering methods. As a result, restaurants have had to embrace digital solutions, accelerating a trend that had been unfolding for years.
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
July 29 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told staffers the world's biggest social media company had planned for growth too optimistically, mistakenly expecting that a bump in usage and revenue growth during COVID-19 lockdowns would be sustained.
News you can trust?
Good morning! Most people aren’t going to TikTok to get their news. But a growing number of people are, and TikTok is quickly learning that misinformation isn’t just a Facebook problem. All the news that’s fit to TikTok. Misinformation — which was once thought of as a...
