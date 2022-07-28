Camille Vasquez Felt 'Lucky' To Fight For Johnny Depp's Innocence In Amber Heard Lawsuit

@camillevasquez/instagram;mega

Camille Vasquez feels nothing but gratitude for super star client Johnny Depp . During a recent sit-down with Gayle King for CBS Mornings , the beloved attorney expressed how lucky she felt for being able to represent the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in his victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard .

“It was important to have a woman on the team,” Vasquez told the news anchor, who then pressed her as to why. “This case called for a woman’s perspective and I was the lucky person chosen to do this job.”

“Do you feel lucky? Is lucky the word?” the journalist asked the newly promoted lawyer. “I think so, yeah,” Vasquez replied about taking part in the headline making trial.

“I think hard work and luck — you can’t underestimate there was a combination there. Of course, it’s a tremendous amount of hours, but it’s also a little bit of luck, and it’s not a job that I took lightly," she noted.

For the brunette beauty, she was highly aware that she and the rest of the team were carrying Depp's reputation and livelihood on their backs. “This was his name, this was his life. It was important,” she told King.

In regards to Heard and her lawyer saying they are planning to appeal the $10.3 million settlement she was ordered to pay the Dark Shadows actor, Vasquez revealed they have a strategy for what her team throws their way.

"Absolutely," the legal mind said. "And we did. Mr. Depp ended up filing his own appeals so that the court could have the full record. And – he insists on continuing to litigate this matter. We have to protect our client's interest."

"But in order to protect his interests, as his representative, we have to respond to the appeal with his own appeal," she said.

As OK! previously reported , a seven person jury found Heard liable for defamation for her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she labeled herself a victim of abuse. Depp was later dropped from several major film roles despite never being directly named in the article.