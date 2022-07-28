ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Camille Vasquez Felt 'Lucky' To Fight For Johnny Depp's Innocence In Amber Heard Lawsuit

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoNdj_0gwS6s2C00
@camillevasquez/instagram;mega

Camille Vasquez feels nothing but gratitude for super star client Johnny Depp . During a recent sit-down with Gayle King for CBS Mornings , the beloved attorney expressed how lucky she felt for being able to represent the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in his victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dlOu_0gwS6s2C00
mega

“It was important to have a woman on the team,” Vasquez told the news anchor, who then pressed her as to why. “This case called for a woman’s perspective and I was the lucky person chosen to do this job.”

WHAT DID SHE JUST SAY? FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING JOHNNY DEPP TRIAL: PHOTOS

“Do you feel lucky? Is lucky the word?” the journalist asked the newly promoted lawyer. “I think so, yeah,” Vasquez replied about taking part in the headline making trial.

“I think hard work and luck — you can’t underestimate there was a combination there. Of course, it’s a tremendous amount of hours, but it’s also a little bit of luck, and it’s not a job that I took lightly," she noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6f2M_0gwS6s2C00
mega

For the brunette beauty, she was highly aware that she and the rest of the team were carrying Depp's reputation and livelihood on their backs. “This was his name, this was his life. It was important,” she told King.

In regards to Heard and her lawyer saying they are planning to appeal the $10.3 million settlement she was ordered to pay the Dark Shadows actor, Vasquez revealed they have a strategy for what her team throws their way.

JOHNNY DEPP'S LAWYERS SLAM CLAIMS SOCIAL MEDIA SWAYED JURY IN DEFAMATION CASE

"Absolutely," the legal mind said. "And we did. Mr. Depp ended up filing his own appeals so that the court could have the full record. And – he insists on continuing to litigate this matter. We have to protect our client's interest."

"But in order to protect his interests, as his representative, we have to respond to the appeal with his own appeal," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vnjwJ_0gwS6s2C00
mega

As OK! previously reported , a seven person jury found Heard liable for defamation for her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she labeled herself a victim of abuse. Depp was later dropped from several major film roles despite never being directly named in the article.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard 'Enjoying Herself' With Lavish Dinners In Hamptons As She Fights Ex Johnny Depp Over New Trial

Owing her ex-husband millions of dollars isn't stopping Amber Heard from enjoying her life. The embattled star has been hiding out in the Hamptons following her brutal court loss last month, and she seems to be fine with spending a pretty penny despite owing Johnny Depp $8.35 million. (The seven-person Virginia jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in his defamation suit against Heard, who walked away with $2 million in her $100 million counterclaim.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Judge Rules Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood & Attorneys Can Question Her Finances In Court

Lisa Marie Presley may have a tricky court battle coming her way. A judge recently ruled in her ex-husband Michael Lockwood's favor, allowing the musician and his attorneys to allow "live evidence" and open questioning of the famous offspring's finances. According to court documents via Radar, Lockwood has requested an increased amount to his spousal support, citing that Presley has been making a reported $3.2 million each year. According to her ex, this amount included $900k for a book deal, more than a million from a settlement, and “she has anywhere to half a million and a million a year...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Camillevasquez#Cbs Mornings
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

88K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy