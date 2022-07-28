Xavier Prather and Shan Smith Call Kyland and Alyssa "Trash" for Their Blindside on 'The Challenge USA'

parade.com
Pamela Evanger
4d ago
what crybabies..showing their true characters!..I personally, LOVED that burn!
Reply
5
Related
Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson’s Family Album With Husband Tyler Johnson
From final rose to mom of five, it's clear family is a priority for Emily Maynard Johnson. Bachelor Nation was introduced to the North Carolina native when she was a single mother to daughter Ricki. Maynard Johnson was engaged to Ricky Hendrick when he died in an airplane accident in October 2004 at 24 years […]
Big Brother’s Daniel Durston Brings Taylor Hale to Tears With Heated Rant: ‘You Can F–k Right Off’
After several of the houseguests’ treatment of fellow contestant Taylor Hale made headlines on Big Brother season 24, things have seemingly escalated amid this week’s “Besties” twist. During the Wednesday, July 27, episode of the CBS competition, Daniel Durston yelled at the personal stylist, 27, causing her to break down in tears. Moments earlier in the episode, Taylor’s new […]
SheKnows
Finn Shares a Tearful Reunion With Kelly and Hayes, as Steffy Mourns Her Lost Love
At Forrester Creations, Brooke, Eric and Thomas are stunned as Liam and Hope give them the news that Finn is alive. He’s been through hell, but he is very much alive. They all beam excitedly. Hope and Liam explain they haven’t been able to get a hold of Steffy or Taylor and Ridge to let them know yet. They all marvel that it’s just crazy and do a lot more smiling.
Big Brother recap: Can the Leftovers secure another HOH win?
What started out as a seemingly predictable and frustrating season of Big Brother has quickly morphed into something much more interesting now that the general "consensus" of where loyalties lie in the house is being questioned. Last week the new Leftovers alliance, consisting of Turner, Monte, Taylor, Brittany, Kyle, Michael, and Joseph took control of the game, teaming up to blindside Ameerah and send a shockwave through the Po's Pack and Girl's Girls alliance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Popculture
Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show
The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
realitytitbit.com
Amy Roloff was 'devastated' by 'messages shared by Matt and Caryn during marriage'
The Roloff family is at the centre of TLC’s Little People, Big World. The family has appeared on the show since 2006 but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Matt, Amy and the rest of the family. After the owners of Roloff Farms split, many fans were left asking – did Matt cheat on Amy with Caryn Chandler?
IN THIS ARTICLE
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Is Sheila Carter Leaving? Her Crimes Are Piling Up
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans wonder about Sheila Carter's status with the soap opera after her latest storyline wraps up.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Adam Leaving?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are worried about Adam Newman's fate after rumors swirl Mark Grossman might be leaving.
SheKnows
Even as Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn (Finally) Reunite, What’s Coming Next Is Gonna Tick a Whole Lotta People Off!
All roads currently lead to Monaco, where Bold & Beautiful‘s Steffy and Finn will finally reunite. Of course, what happens next is the big question, given that the show hasn’t exactly got a lot else going on. Meanwhile, even as the show prepared to do what it does best, it also managed to throw in a few examples of what it does worst. And don’t get me started on what’s about to happen between… well, too late, I’ve started. So let’s just dive in, shall we?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline
Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years. After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC […]
Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Jeter’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Meeting to Married With 3 Kids
Knocking out of the park! Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter (née Davis) hit a home run when they found each other in 2012 and three kids later, they’re still in love. The former New York Yankees player sparked up a relationship with the Victoria’s Secret model two years before he retired from baseball.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
Has Steve Burton possibly closed the door on General Hospital?
General Hospital fans continue to post on social media that they would like to see actor Steve Burton return to his role as Jason Morgan. Based on his latest interview with Deadline it sounds like the soap vet may have closed that chapter of his life but Burton said in the interview that "he never says never.". Burton was fired in October 2021 because he refused to be vaccinated for Covid. Burton desired a religious exemption but he was denied. Fans have set up Facebook groups dedicated to the actor and his character and continually say how much he is needed in Port Charles.
SheKnows
As He Returns to General Hospital, Chad Duell Tries Out a New Role — See the Photos
Sometimes it pays to look through new eyes at the place you call home. As the last of Robert Adamson’s General Hospital episodes was airing, Michael’s regular portrayer, Chad Duell, tried out a new role on July 13: Via a photo-filled Instagram post, he shared that he “was a tourist today.”
A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic
A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
What Really Happened to Brooke’s Leg on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL
Fans wondering what happened to Brooke’s leg on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL should know that the injury is quite real! Katherine Kelly Lang broke her ankle in real life, so the soap had no choice but to write it into Brooke’s storyline because the actress can’t walk on it!
SheKnows
Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful Have One Big Bad Problem in Common — and It’s Entirely Fixable!
If you go back to the same well too often, ya know what happens to the well? It runs dry!. What does a good soap need? Complicated families, star-crossed lovers, good guys trying to do the right thing and bad guys doing just the opposite. The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have all of the above in spades… except for one: bad guys.
Parade
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 1