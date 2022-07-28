Amy Grant Involved In Bicycle Crash, Taken To Nashville Hospital

wkml.com
Wynonna Judd offers powerful piece of advice 2 months after her mom died: ‘I’m a Judd, not a judge’
Wynonna Judd is keeping her mother’s memory alive. More than two months after her mother Naomi Judd died on April 30 at age 76, the eldest of the two Judd siblings joined Brandi Carlile onstage in Nashville on Friday, July 8. Carlile, who is in the midst of her...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Singer Amy Grant in stable condition after being admitted to hospital following bike accident
Amy Grant is in stable condition after she was admitted to hospital following a bicycle accident. The 61-year-old singer was in Nashville on Wednesday (27 July) when she fell while cycling with a friend. She was promptly taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where she was treated for cuts and abrasions, Grant’s spokesperson confirmed to People. The “Baby Baby” singer was kept overnight at the hospital for precautionary reasons, however, she is in a stable condition. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The mishap comes two years after the Christian pop singer confirmed that she underwent successful...
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
Elvis Presley: The One Vegetable the King Hated Most of All
Elvis Presley hated this one vegetable so much he forbade its preparation in his Graceland kitchen and for his friends and family not to eat it in his presence.
Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed
CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
Jerry Mathers Remembers ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Brother Tony Dow: “Tony Leaves An Empty Place In My Heart”
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s note: Deadline originally posted this tribute on July 26 after Tony Dow’s family erroneously announced his death. The actor died Wednesday in hospice care. Jerry Mathers is paying tribute to his Leave It to Beaver co-star, remembering Tony Dow as “not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “It is with the utmost sadness I learned this morning of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow’s passing,” Mathers wrote on Facebook. “He was not only my brother on tv, but in many...
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”
Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter On Johnny Cash’s Lawn To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.”. Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens.
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
Tom Hanks Screamed When He Heard 1 Elvis Presley Song
Tom Hanks said only a certain type of individual knows all of Elvis Presley's songs and he is not one of them.
Vernon Winfrey Dies: Hundreds Turn Out to Oprah’s Father’s Funeral in Tennessee
Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday for the funeral of longtime Nashville business owner Vernon Winfrey, father of Oprah Winfrey. According to the Tennessean, Vernon Winfrey was a longtime barber shop owner at Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop. He also served on Metro Council from 1975-91. Winfrey was a charter member of Faith United Missionary Baptist Church. He served as a deacon there for 45 years.
‘Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Reveals Huge News After Lengthy Absence From Show
Robin Roberts, host of ABC’s Good Morning America, shared news on Instagram after her lengthy absence from the show. She revealed that she’s been on vacation but she’ll be back on Monday morning. “It’s time to leave our happy place and as you can see @lil_man_lukas is...
Amy Grant recovering at home after bicycling accident, postpones August shows until 2023
Singer Amy Grant stayed overnight Wednesday at a Nashville hospital after being treating for cuts and abrasions from a bicycling accident.
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
Dolly Parton’s Impression Of Elvis Performing “All Shook Up” Back In 1983 Is Pure Comedic Gold
Dolly Parton is a comedian, and you can’t convince me otherwise. And back in 1983 at a stop on her The Dolly From London tour at the Dominion Theatre, Dolly delivered an incredible impression of the one and only Elvis Presley while performing his massive hit “All Shook Up.”
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member. “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before the long-running radio and TV program. “50 years. Not everybody gets that blessing.”Born in Texas and raised in California, Mandrell was just 23 when she became a...
