ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, NC

Amy Grant Involved In Bicycle Crash, Taken To Nashville Hospital

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
wkml.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wkml.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Singer Amy Grant in stable condition after being admitted to hospital following bike accident

Amy Grant is in stable condition after she was admitted to hospital following a bicycle accident. The 61-year-old singer was in Nashville on Wednesday (27 July) when she fell while cycling with a friend. She was promptly taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where she was treated for cuts and abrasions, Grant’s spokesperson confirmed to People. The “Baby Baby” singer was kept overnight at the hospital for precautionary reasons, however, she is in a stable condition. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The mishap comes two years after the Christian pop singer confirmed that she underwent successful...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, NC
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed

CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tania León
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
George Clooney
Person
Shania
Person
Keith Urban
Person
John Denver
Person
Amy Grant
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Dwight Yoakam
Person
Buck Owens
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Deadline

Jerry Mathers Remembers ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Brother Tony Dow: “Tony Leaves An Empty Place In My Heart”

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s note: Deadline originally posted this tribute on July 26 after Tony Dow’s family erroneously announced his death. The actor died Wednesday in hospice care. Jerry Mathers is paying tribute to his Leave It to Beaver co-star, remembering Tony Dow as “not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “It is with the utmost sadness I learned this morning of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow’s passing,” Mathers wrote on Facebook. “He was not only my brother on tv, but in many...
NFL
DoYouRemember?

Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”

Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Music Hall#Country Music Awards#Academy Of Country Music#Nashville Tv#Wkrn#Vanderbilt Medical Center#Opera House#Cbs
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Vernon Winfrey Dies: Hundreds Turn Out to Oprah’s Father’s Funeral in Tennessee

Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday for the funeral of longtime Nashville business owner Vernon Winfrey, father of Oprah Winfrey. According to the Tennessean, Vernon Winfrey was a longtime barber shop owner at Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop. He also served on Metro Council from 1975-91. Winfrey was a charter member of Faith United Missionary Baptist Church. He served as a deacon there for 45 years.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member. “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before the long-running radio and TV program. “50 years. Not everybody gets that blessing.”Born in Texas and raised in California, Mandrell was just 23 when she became a...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy