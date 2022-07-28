ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Letter to the editor: Phoenix survey questionable

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3Ahl_0gwS6Vvb00

Citizens of Phoenix have reason to believe that the councilman for District 2 and certain employees of the city of Phoenix engaged in questionable tactics so a survey would go in a way that favored them politically.

The constituents of the 85254 were asked to participate in a survey to determine if a tennis court at sand piper park should be converted to a pickle ball court. Three options were presented on the survey and 75% of the responses came from the 85254 and 25% outside the area.

The 85254 top vote getter was option 2 with 65 votes keep both courts but add BP lines to them, and option 1 convert a court to pickle ball finished second at 56 votes.

The outside 25% votes came from 17 different ZIP codes from all over the Valley and favored converting a court to pickle ball at a rate of 34 of the 55 for option 1. The community favored option 2 the politicians used outside votes theory to over ride the will of the constituents to green light option 1.

I guess pickle ball has great political activists, the councilman has decided it’s not his problem if families, kids, and high school players lose a place to play.

The city does these survey with wink and nod as they can maneuver the numbers to fit the political narrative under the disguise of yes we can use out of area votes because outside area people can use the facilities as well. We value their opinion more than our actual constituents or tax payers.

Mark Tichenor
Scottsdale

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Reason To Believe#Pickle Ball#High School#Political Narrative#District 2#Bp
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy