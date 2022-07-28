Hershey says it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year

www.cnn.com
hypebeast.com
Hershey CEO Warns of Candy Shortage This Halloween
There may be a shortage of Halloween candy this year, warns Hershey CEO Michele Buck. According to reports, Buck admitted that Hershey “will not be able to fully meet consumer demand” this Halloween as consumers are looking for more regular and Halloween-themed candy that the company can currently produce. The ongoing supply chain issues have affected Hershey’s production; the demand for sweet treats rose during the pandemic and have not died down since, while the public’s interest in Halloween continues to grow.
Hershey Says Halloween Will be Extra Scary This Year
It's the kind of thing that could give Freddy Krueger nightmares. The movie monstrosity would likely be scared clear off of Elm Street after candy making icon Hershey (HSY) - Get The Hershey Company Report said it won't be able to satisfy all the trick-or-treaters this Halloween due to a double whammy of supply headaches and big time consumer demand.
The New Flavor Pepsi Is Calling An 'Unstoppable Trend'
Summer and snacking seem to go hand in hand, with healthy homemade snacks, campfire s'mores, ice cream by the pool, and sipping iced cold tea at backyard gatherings. However, it might surprise you to learn we actually snack more in the winter, according to Vitality Magazine. But that doesn't mean we don't love snacks just as much during the middle of the year. According to Convenience Store News, snacking in the summer is just as "essential." The outlet noted that Frito-Lay's 2021 U.S. Snack Index revealed 80% of consumers say snacks are a staple.
This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab Its New Lemon Bakery Item
From cookies and cakes to pies and bars, the dessert world is truly varied and vast, and everyone has their own personal preference. And let's not forget about the diverse array of flavors. While biting into something rich and chocolatey might send some people straight to food heaven, other dessert lovers may prefer something lighter and fruitier. If the latter appeals to your taste buds, then lemon-flavored desserts are always a great go-to.
Help wanted: $78,000 a year to taste candy while sitting on your couch
Duties include leading candy board meetings, being the head taste tester and all things fun; several thousand people have already applied
Pizza Hut Goes Beyond Pizza with New Menu Items
Pizza Hut (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report, famous for its delicious pizza combinations like Pepperoni Pan Pizza and Large Edge Works Pizza (both the most ordered items), announced on July 27, 2022 that it will be releasing new menu items. Some will be sold domestically in the United States and some globally in Australia. Regardless of where these items will be released, they are undoubtedly unique from what the brand typically offers.
12tomatoes.com
Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best
Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
