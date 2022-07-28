ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County Public Health to host vaccination clinics in August for school children

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Tarrant County Public Health is hosting vaccination clinics for school children before they head back to school in August.

Fort Worth and Arlington school districts are scheduled to return Aug. 15. Each school district requires a set list of immunizations, per Texas Department of State Health and Human Services guidelines.

To help with immunizations before the school year gets underway, TCPH is hosting vaccination clinic s through the entire month of August at six different locations. TCPH asks that if a child is feeling any COVID-19 symptoms within the last 24 hours to not come to the event. Use of a mask is recommended and attendees are encouraged to keep a healthy social distance from each other. TCPH staff will also disinfect all areas.

For children aged 0 to 18 years old, it will cost $8 per shot. For adults, 19 years old and older and without insurance, it is $15 per shot. Only cash, check, CHIP or Medicaid will be accepted, credit and debit card payments will not. Parents need to bring their children’s vaccination records as well.

Here’s what to know:

Fort Worth

There are three Fort Worth locations where parents can take their children for immunizations.

Diamond Jarvis High School will open first in Fort Worth.

  • Days: Aug. 1-6
  • Time: Monday from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Location: 1411 Maydell St., Fort Worth

The Ridgmar Mall food court entrance is next.

  • Days: Aug. 15-27
  • Time: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Location: 1888 Green Oaks Blvd., Fort Worth

Rising Star Baptist Church rounds out the month.

  • Days: August 22-27
  • Time: Monday from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Location: 4216 Ave. M, Fort Worth

Arlington

The Arlington Athletic Center

  • Days: Aug. 1-13
  • Time: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Location: 1001 E. Division St., Arlington

Mansfield

First Methodist Mansfield

  • Days: Aug. 15-20
  • Time: Monday from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Location: 777 N. Walnut Creek Drive, Mansfield

Hurst

The Brookside Convention Center in Hurst

  • Days: Aug. 8-13
  • Time: Monday from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Location: 1244 Brookside Drive, Hurst

What vaccinations are required for children by the state of Texas?

Different vaccinations are required for the various grade levels, according to the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services.

Kindergarten to sixth Grade

  • Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis — four or five doses

  • Polio — three or four doses

  • Measles, Mumps and Rubella — two doses

  • Hepatitis B — three doses

  • Varicella — two doses

  • Hepatitis A — two doses

Seventh Grade

  • Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis — three doses primary series and one booster dose of Tdap/ Td within the last five years

  • Polio — three or four doses

  • Measles, Mumps and Rubella — two doses

  • Hepatitis B — three doses

  • Varicella — two doses

  • Meningococcal — one dose

  • Hepatitis A — two doses

Eighth to 12th Grades

  • Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis — three doses primary series and one booster dose of Tdap/ Td within the last 10 years

  • Polio — three or four doses

  • Measles, Mumps and Rubella — two doses

  • Hepatitis B — three doses

  • Varicella — two doses

  • Meningococcal — one dose

  • Hepatitis A — two doses

For more information on vaccines from the 2022-2023 school year, visit the DSHS website.

