Tarrant County Public Health to host vaccination clinics in August for school children
Tarrant County Public Health is hosting vaccination clinics for school children before they head back to school in August.
Fort Worth and Arlington school districts are scheduled to return Aug. 15. Each school district requires a set list of immunizations, per Texas Department of State Health and Human Services guidelines.
To help with immunizations before the school year gets underway, TCPH is hosting vaccination clinic s through the entire month of August at six different locations. TCPH asks that if a child is feeling any COVID-19 symptoms within the last 24 hours to not come to the event. Use of a mask is recommended and attendees are encouraged to keep a healthy social distance from each other. TCPH staff will also disinfect all areas.
For children aged 0 to 18 years old, it will cost $8 per shot. For adults, 19 years old and older and without insurance, it is $15 per shot. Only cash, check, CHIP or Medicaid will be accepted, credit and debit card payments will not. Parents need to bring their children’s vaccination records as well.
Here’s what to know:
Fort Worth
There are three Fort Worth locations where parents can take their children for immunizations.
Diamond Jarvis High School will open first in Fort Worth.
- Days: Aug. 1-6
- Time: Monday from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Location: 1411 Maydell St., Fort Worth
The Ridgmar Mall food court entrance is next.
- Days: Aug. 15-27
- Time: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Location: 1888 Green Oaks Blvd., Fort Worth
Rising Star Baptist Church rounds out the month.
- Days: August 22-27
- Time: Monday from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Location: 4216 Ave. M, Fort Worth
Arlington
The Arlington Athletic Center
- Days: Aug. 1-13
- Time: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Location: 1001 E. Division St., Arlington
Mansfield
First Methodist Mansfield
- Days: Aug. 15-20
- Time: Monday from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Location: 777 N. Walnut Creek Drive, Mansfield
Hurst
The Brookside Convention Center in Hurst
- Days: Aug. 8-13
- Time: Monday from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Location: 1244 Brookside Drive, Hurst
What vaccinations are required for children by the state of Texas?
Different vaccinations are required for the various grade levels, according to the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services.
Kindergarten to sixth Grade
Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis — four or five doses
Polio — three or four doses
Measles, Mumps and Rubella — two doses
Hepatitis B — three doses
Varicella — two doses
Hepatitis A — two doses
Seventh Grade
Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis — three doses primary series and one booster dose of Tdap/ Td within the last five years
Polio — three or four doses
Measles, Mumps and Rubella — two doses
Hepatitis B — three doses
Varicella — two doses
Meningococcal — one dose
Hepatitis A — two doses
Eighth to 12th Grades
Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis — three doses primary series and one booster dose of Tdap/ Td within the last 10 years
Polio — three or four doses
Measles, Mumps and Rubella — two doses
Hepatitis B — three doses
Varicella — two doses
Meningococcal — one dose
Hepatitis A — two doses
For more information on vaccines from the 2022-2023 school year, visit the DSHS website.
