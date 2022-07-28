Virginia House Fire Kills Two Dogs, Displaces Two People: Fire Officials

A Loudoun County house fire killed two dogs and displaced two residents on Thursday, July 28, authorities said.

Two residents escaped the fire that happened at the 36000 block of Milligans Run Lane at around 5:00 a.m., but two of their three dogs were still stuck inside, according to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews arrived and began to attack the fire at the front of the home with their water supply, as Purcellville does not have fire hydrants, officials said.

Authorities said that the crews found the two trapped dogs and took them from the home, but they did not survive.

The victims of the fire sustained minor injuries and were displaced, along with their one surviving dog, because of the damages, officials reported.

Firefighters said they sustained no injuries and that the fire, deemed accidental, was caused by an electrical problem.

The fire caused an estimated $800,500 worth of damages, fire officials said.