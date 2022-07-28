Is Elon Musk's Influence on Crypto Waning?

Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, has overtaken industry leader bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time on record. As of writing, the cumulative dollar value of ether options contracts opens on dominant exchange Deribit was $5.7 billion, or 32% higher, than $4.3 billion locked in open bitcoin options trades. Deribit is the world's largest crypto-options exchange, accounting for more than 90% of the global total trading volume and open interest.

CURRENCIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO