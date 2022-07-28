Is Elon Musk's Influence on Crypto Waning?

www.coindesk.com
Bitcoin Trades Cautiously Even as Real Yield, Dollar Support Bullish Stance
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading tentatively even as intermarket factors favor an extension of July's double-digit gain. The largest cryptocurrency by market value was changing hands at $23,300 at press time, down 1.3% on a 24-hour basis, having failed to keep gains above $24,000 over the weekend. Futures tied to the S&P 500 nursed a 0.15% decline.
First Mover Americas: BTC Retreats From Weekend High of $24K, ETH Options Open Interest Surpasses BTC's on Deribit
Price Point: Bitcoin reached above $24,000 over the weekend but has dipped since. Levels reached this weekend were the highest since mid-June. Market Moves: Ether continues to be the hot topic among investors ahead of the Merge, with ETH open interest on the Deribit options exchange surpassing bitcoin's open interest for the first time.
Ether Flips Bitcoin in Options Market for the First Time
Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, has overtaken industry leader bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time on record. As of writing, the cumulative dollar value of ether options contracts opens on dominant exchange Deribit was $5.7 billion, or 32% higher, than $4.3 billion locked in open bitcoin options trades. Deribit is the world's largest crypto-options exchange, accounting for more than 90% of the global total trading volume and open interest.
UK Crypto Investors Should Limit Holdings, Financial Regulator Says
Investment in crypto assets should be capped, with consumers warned that they could lose all their money, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority said in a policy document published Monday. There will be a ban on offering bonuses to clients who refer friends, the financial-services regulator said as it prepares for...
July Marks Strongest Month of Crypto Fund Inflows This Year: CoinShares
Crypto funds saw a fifth consecutive week of inflows, with net inflows of $81 million in the seven days ended July 29, according to a CoinShares report on Monday. July’s $474 million of inflows were the largest monthly amount this year and reversed June’s outflows of $481 million.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Gain for Second Straight Week
Bitcoin’s (BTC) finished the week 5% higher, gaining ground for the second consecutive week. It was also the third positive week in the last four for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin pushed higher even after the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Thursday that the U.S. gross domestic...
Philosophically, It Doesn’t Matter Whether Cryptos Are Securities; Practically, It Does
I promised Twitter I would write about proof-of-stake and proof-of-work for this newsletter, but my computer (which kept restarting uncontrollably for a couple of days) and my immune system (which gave into a rhinovirus that deposited wet cement into my head) had other ideas. Since a proper proof-of-stake and proof-of-work...
Crypto’s Slide Hasn't Bled Into the 'Real Economy,' IMF Official Says
The sell-off in the crypto market hasn’t really spilled over into the broader financial system, according to Antonio Garcia Pascual, deputy chief of the global market analysis division at the International Monetary Fund. The crypto industry’s total market cap fell to a recent low of $873 billion from its...
Where Traditional Public Financing Fails, Blockchain Steps in
This week saw big moves from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. First, the regulator declared several digital assets “securities” in the course of lobbing insider-trading allegations at an employee of crypto exchange Coinbase. The SEC then opened an investigation into Coinbase’s own alleged unauthorized sale of securities.
Binance Compliance Officer: KYC Cost Exchange ‘Billions in Revenue’
Three leading members of Binance’s compliance team opened up about what it takes to deal with fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing and bad press for the world’s largest crypto exchange. Reuters recently published a series of investigative reports on Binance and its association with illicit activity. The news...
