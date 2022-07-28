LeckieBites Food Truck

Hot Properties highlights recently sold or leased commercial properties in the Charleston region. Send in your transactions using our online form. Berkadia announced the sale of Aviary Village and The Cloisters, two multifamily properties in the Myrtle Beach area. Managing Director Mark Boyce and Director Blake Coffey of Berkadia Charleston completed the $27.6 million sale on behalf of the seller, New Jersey-based Eskay Management. The buyer was New York-based Aulder Capital, and the deal closed on July 18, according to a news release.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO