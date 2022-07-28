Maquoketa Caves State Park to Reopen After Deadly Shooting

myq1075.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dubuque Celebrates Art on the River with a Free Public Reception
When's the last time you experienced Dubuque's Riverwalk? If it's been a while, this Friday evening may be the time to get reacquainted with the newest sculpture exhibit opening. The Riverwalk is a relatively short but excellent way to view and appreciate the Mississippi River and original artwork on a well-lit, pedestrian-friendly paved pathway.
Maiden Voyage Offers a Beautiful Boat Ride on the Mississippi River
Below this post is a gallery of photos from the Sunday boat tour!. Ever since I found myself in Dubuque earlier this year, one of my close friends has been urging me to seek out a way to get on the Mississippi River. I don't own a boat and, as...
Mobile Museum Will be Part of Dubuque Farmer’s Market Saturday August 20th
The Dubuque Farmer's Market is always a treat each Saturday morning in downtown Dubuque. Whether it's fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, delicious breakfast or knick-knacks for work and home, the Farmer's Market has something for everyone. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. And on Saturday,...
A Dubuque Pet Food Facility Is Expanding Its Operation
Remember when pet owners were struggling to find pet food at their local grocery store? This has been happening for a variety of reasons. We have shortages of the packing materials, which is what the cat food brand Friskies dealt with earlier this year, or the typical supply and demand complications.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Friday July 29th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
PHOTOS: The First Day of The 69th Annual Dubuque County Fair
County fairs are staples in the Midwest. I've been lucky in my life to experience a couple. Growing up roughly 30 minutes outside of Chicago, town-fests or "Tastes" were the suburban version of the events. They boasted similar-style carnival food, rides, and local eats. But most of them were the length of the city's downtown street, which was usually two or three blocks.
The Richest City in Iowa is About an Hour from the Tri-States
A recent study by the website MoneyWise took a look at the richest and poorest cities in all fifty states. As fate would have it, the most affluent community in the state of Iowa is roughly 70 miles outside of Dubuque. MoneyWise found that Robins is the richest city in...
Gas Line Emergency Shutdown Closes Popular Street in Dubuque
S. Grandview Avenue will be fully closed between Hwy 20 and Bryant Street for an emergency gas utility shutdown which will continue, from 12:00 PM today July 27, until further notice. Motorists will need follow the posted detour and/or use a different route during this time. If you have questions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rite-Hite Has Numerous Positions Available in Dubuque
Now more than ever, companies are looking for employees. Rite-Hite in Dubuque is no exception. They have nearly two dozens openings at their Dubuque plant for a variety of positions. In Iowa specifically, employment has been steadily climbing ever since a sharp dip in April 2020 (we all know what...
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Thursday July 28th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
Yet Another Ribbon Cutting for a Riverboat in Dubuque
Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. It's so cool that these riverboats have chosen Dubuque as one of their stops. The newest boat to arrive is the American Duchess.
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Tuesday July 26th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it all starts today! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Everybody like's FREE and that's what today is all about. FREE admission all day. FREE Grandstand show at 7pm featuring Twitty and Lynn, Grandson of Conway Twitty and Grandaughter of Loretta Lynn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friends of Galena Public Library Hold Book Sale Friday & Saturday
Have you gotten through your summer reading list and want to get set with more reading material for the fall and winter months? Then, you may be in luck with an exciting book lovers bonanza this weekend in Galena, Illinois!. The Friends of Galena Public Library is readying for a...
Local COVID-19 Community Level Upped to HIGH by CDC
Dubuque County Reaches HIGH COVID-19 Community Level. The CDC changed Dubuque County's COVID-19 Community Level to HIGH on Thursday, July 28. Dubuque County is now one of 18 Iowa counties at this level. COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on...
Drivers Can Expect Detours with Dubuque’s NW Arterial Construction
Buckle your seatbelts; the summer road construction continues with the City of Dubuque Announcing the Closure of the Eastern Half of Asbury Rd. & Northwest Arterial Intersection starts today, Tuesday, July 26, with sections of the roadwork expected to continue into mid-November. The eastern half of the Asbury Rd. and...
Dubuque County Master Food Program Offers a Unique Look at Local Food Production
If you enjoy food, learning about food, and new and enriching experiences, there's a masters program calling your name. However, in this case, it's not an arduous, expensive, multi-yearlong program!. The Dubuque County Master Foodie Program, offered by Dubuque County ISU Extension & Outreach, consists of five sessions starting on...
Platteville’s loss is Cuba City’s Gain
In a move made necessary by new construction coming to their current location, the Platteville Karate Club LLC has found a very suitable new location in Cuba City at 107 West Webster. The karate school, owned and operated by Jim Lubbe, will now be called Full Circle Tang Soo Do, LLC. Lubbe is excited about the move to Cuba City and plans to use the move as an opportunity to take his business to a new level.
DRA Distributes Over $1 million in Grants to Non-Profits
When the Q Casino's Iowa Greyhound Park closed earlier this year, there was some uncertainty regarding the future of the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) in the area. Q Casino President/CEO Alex Dixon stopped by our studios in May to discuss a future where the DRA would solidify itself as a philanthropic force in the community.
750K In Funding Provided to Maquoketa Recreation Area
Yesterday (7/21) Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents.
Maintenance-Free Living For Those 55+ In Dubuque
As we all get older, the goal is usually to live life at an easier pace. Household chores become burdens and getting out of the house to see friends rarely happens. These issues, combined with any underlying health concerns, make senior housing developments an attractive option when looking towards retirement. Cooperatives, like the Estates of Dubuque, were designed as a form of homeownership in which the members collectively own and control the developments in which they live. Residents buy membership stock in the cooperatives, which owns the land, building, and any common areas. Members obtain the exclusive right to occupy a specific home. These homes will be conveniently located on the North West side near the intersection of Derby Grange Road and John F. Kennedy Road, close to restaurants and other amenities. This patio-home cooperative will sit on 13 acres and include 35 individual homes meeting the Universal Design concept. Also, inside this private, gated community will be a clubhouse featuring an open entertaining area, full kitchen, fitness center, great room with fireplace, indoor pickleball court, office/conference room, and outdoor area.
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
616
Followers
2K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0