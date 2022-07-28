JPD Investigating Theft of Tools on Wednesday

wlds.com
hoiabc.com
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting....
newschannel20.com
Springfield man caught with crack cocaine after crashing into car, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a car Sunday night. Springfield Police tried to pull over the vehicle around 7:39 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sangamon Avenue. We're told the driver continued to travel westbound and...
khqa.com
Police investigate three separate thefts in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — Jacksonville police are investigating several thefts from this week. Three separate incidents were reported on Thursday. A utility terrain vehicle was stolen from a business and someone attempted to steal a trailer from another business. Both were on West Morton but police have not said...
khqa.com
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
wlds.com
Man Arrested After Vehicle Rollover on Rees Curve
One man was cited after a vehicle rolled over on Illinois Route 104 near Rees Road early this morning causing injuries. LifeStar EMS and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were called out to Rees Curve with the rollover and injuries at 12:07 this morning. According to police reports, the...
newschannel20.com
Jewelry thief arrested in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing felony charges after police say he stole a case of jewelry worth several thousand dollars. The theft happened on July 2 at a Springfield pawn store. Police say the store employees were able to identify the man as Bruce Oberg and...
advantagenews.com
Meth possession arrest in Bethalto
An East Alton man wanted for failing to appear in court on a methamphetamine possession charge faces a similar possession charge after his arrest early Friday. Bethalto police say they took 46-year-old Raymond Hatcher into custody after a patrol officer saw him at Neumann’s Old Oak trailer park on Wesley Drive.
wlds.com
Another Vacant Jacksonville House Destroyed by Early Morning Fire
Jacksonville Fire Department personnel along with mutual aid from the South Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 337 West Lafayette Street at approximately 5:00 am. Jacksonville Fire Department Captain Mike Martin says dispatch notified his crews while they were en route that the structure...
advantagenews.com
Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County crash
Illinois State Police report a fatal motorcycle crash in Calhoun County over the weekend. The driver of the bike crashed on southbound Illinois Route 100 near North Michael Road just after 4pm Saturday while riding with other motorcycles. No other bikes or drivers were involved. The operator died at the scene.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
Capitol Connection July 31, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) joins Capitol Connection to discuss the ongoing issues at the Department of Children and Family Services. DCFS officials took questions from the Legislative Audit Commission this week, which focused on a pair of audits that came out this summer. The audits showed the department failed to make routine […]
Sangamon Co. Crime Stoppers needs help solving armed robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information to assist the Springfield Police Department regarding an armed robbery. Officers were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. to the County Market at 1501 S. Dirksen Parkway in Springfield. A man around 25-30 years was driving a black vehicle. He walked up to a car […]
Springfield man sentenced to five months in jail after committing COVID-related wire fraud
A Springfield man has now been sentenced to five months in jail and three months home confinement after pleading guilty in a federal of COVID related wire fraud case.
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested on Alcohol and Cannabis Charges Following Traffic Stop
Illinois State Police report 31-year-old Archibald M. Doe of Springfield was stopped for a registration violation on July 22, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 39 in Ogle County. Doe was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, illegal transportation of alcohol, illegal transportation...
wlds.com
SUV vs. Motorcycle Crash Sends 1 To Hospital, Both Drivers Cited
One man was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after a motorcycle and a SUV collided in Jacksonville’s west end yesterday. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS received a call of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in the 2200 block of West Morton Avenue just west of Buccheit’s at 12:22 yesterday afternoon.
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
Springfield Police officers commended after traffic stop
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is celebrating two of their own after a recent traffic stop. Officers Redding and Wise stopped a vehicle while on patrol near Second Street and South Grand Avenue. They smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw a plastic bag containing the drug. “A search of the vehicle […]
