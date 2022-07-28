National Water Park Day: Destinations deigned for your sunny summer slipping & sliding

www.clickorlando.com
Wild Florida’s Drive-Thru Safari Park with Giraffe Feeding Official Rules
· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by WKMG (“Station”) and Wild Florida (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
“Wild Kingdom” is Filming in Orlando for its New Series
“Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” is back and filming in Orlando for its new series “Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” to bring light to conservation efforts and highlight animals showing signs of success. What’s coral-er than that?. Peter Gros, host of the original “Wild Kingdom”...
click orlando
Heat index soars in Central Florida as rain chances stay low -- for now
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will remain low for Monday in Central Florida, but that will soon change. We will feel plenty of heat, with high temperatures in the mid- and upper 90s in the Orlando area and rain chances at 30%. The heat index is expected to be over 105 degrees.
35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford
Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
playgroundmagazine.com
August 2022 Family Events in Orlando
Aloma Bowling Centers (Boardwalk Bowl, Aloma Bowl, Airport Lanes) Monday-Friday, Now through September 2, Until 5 p.m. Kids can get two free games of bowling on weekdays, plus a free cookie with a kid’s meal purchase. Now through November 19. The magical tasting tour that started it all! Enjoy...
WESH
Residents in Orlando senior apartments face air conditioning outage for days
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days. That's according to residents at the Kinneret Apartments on Delaney Avenue. They told WESH 2 that one of the towers has been without working AC since Wednesday. They told us some residents have...
click orlando
Dry, hot stretch continues in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The abnormal end-of-July dry period we started last week continues Sunday. Other than stray, short-lived downpour or thunderstorm, mainly west of Orlando, most of Central Florida will be dry. Highs Sunday return to the mid-to-upper 90s inland and the lower 90s along the coast. [TRENDING: 7...
click orlando
SpaceX targets evening Falcon 9 rocket launch Thursday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Thursday evening to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Korean satellite. The launch is set for 7:03 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. News 6 will stream the launch live when it happens. [TRENDING: Become...
click orlando
5 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Florida. Here’s how much they won
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Five Mega Millions winning tickets from Friday’s drawing were sold in Florida, including one from a Kissimmee Publix. A $2 million winning ticket was sold at a Publix located on 3343 S. Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Florida Lottery. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest’s Finger Cut Off While Riding Attraction, Report Says
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest allegedly suffered a major injury while riding a popular attraction. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, as well as a popular water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. While millions of...
mynews13.com
Residents say crashes are common at Michigan and Crystal Lake curve in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brent Daum has heard several crashes outside his apartment where Michigan Street turns into Crystal Lake Drive in Orlando. Several crashes have occurred where Michigan Street transitions into Crystal Lake Drive. Drivers are speeding and distracted, a man who lives nearby says. Orange County is looking...
westorlandonews.com
Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes
American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
click orlando
‘It was so fast:’ Shark bites Oviedo teen during family trip to Florida Keys
OVIEDO, Fla. – Fischer Hricko, 13, of Oviedo, and his family went on vacation Wednesday to the Florida Keys — where he suffered an unexpected shark bite while lobstering. Bringing their boat down during lobster season is a family tradition, but this year, the family had an unexpected experience.
erienewsnow.com
6 Fun Things to Do in Windermere, Florida
Originally Posted On: https://thursdaydinners.com/6-fun-things-to-do-in-windermere-florida/. Windermere Florida is a little paradise close to all the Orlando attractions but without the hustle and bustle. This charming town has a bit of everything — sun-drenched beaches, tropical island waterways, world-class fishing, historic sites, shopping, and dining. Perhaps you and your family are...
fox35orlando.com
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
click orlando
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
click orlando
Show the lawn some love! Dry weather continues for bulk of the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a great beach weekend with hazy sunshine dominating our skies. Expect a few puffy clouds to bubble up with the heating of the day. While a stray downpour is possible, most of Central Florida will again be dry. If you need a couple of days of dry weather to get a project done outside, this may be your mid-summer opportunity.
orlandoweekly.com
These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
With COVID-29 causing long shutdowns and inflation raising the cost of everything, the restaurant industry has been put through a ringer. Some restos finally decided to hang up their aprons this year. Here are all the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022. Belanger Bagels. 4339 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL...
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
