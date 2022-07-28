ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Here's the voting location changes in Cuyahoga Co. for the Aug. 2 primary

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is reminding residents that six cities, affecting tens of thousands of voters, have had polling location changes ahead of the election next month.

Here's the list of the 23 precinct changes, according to the BOE:

  • Bedford: Ward 1, precincts A and B, Ward 3, precincts A and B Ward 6, precinct A have been moved to Bedford High School at 481 Northfield Road. Ward 5, precinct A has been moved to Glendale Primary School at 400 West Glendale Avenue.
  • Cleveland: Ward 3, precincts B and C and Ward 15, precinct Q have been moved to the Garrett Morgan High School at 4600 Detroit Avenue. Ward 3, precinct G has been moved to the Franklin Circle Christian Church at 1688 Fulton Road.
  • Fairview Park: Ward 5, precincts A and B have been moved to the New Hope Church at 22960 Lorain Road.
  • North Olmsted: Ward 2, precincts C and D and Ward 4, precinct A have been moved to the John Knox Presbyterian Church at 25200 Lorain Road.
  • North Royalton: Ward 5, precincts A, B, C, and D have been moved to the North Royalton Elementary School at 16400 State Road.
  • Westlake: Ward 1, precinct D, Ward 2, precincts A and C, and Ward 3, precinct A have been moved to the Westlake Board of Education at Hilliard at 24365 Hilliard Boulevard.

The BOE said that the more than 22,000 county residents affected by the changes have been notified by mail of their new polling place.

CLICK HERE for more information or call 216-443-VOTE.

CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street Sign

Pkwy Sign Pete HarwellCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield heights City Officials dedicated a parkway named signage to business owner and local barber Pete Harwell. Mr. Harwell is an active community leader. Harvell moved to Cleveland, OHIO, from Mason, Tennessee, in 1958. He served two and half years in the United States Army. He opened Harvell's Barbershop in the Garfield Heights Ward One community.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

