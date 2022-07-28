www.communityadvocate.com
whdh.com
Boston Police: 2 men spotted by damaged scooters leads to arrests on drug, gun and burglary-related charges
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in Boston early Sunday morning after police said they found both in front of several heavily damaged scooters. Boston Police said officers were on patrol in Chinatown when they came across both Jeffrey Salvant of Roslindale and Marcus Beauchamp of Walpole around 1 a.m. on Oxford Place.
liveboston617.org
MUG SHOTS RELEASED: Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
bpdnews.com
Officers Make Warrant Arrest and Recover a Loaded Firearm
At about 7:34 PM, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Marc Serrano, 28, of Dorchester. Serrano was wanted on a straight felony warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for Aggravated Assault and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Officers were able to locate Serrano in the area of 46 Columbia Road in Dorchester. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm from Sarrano’s backpack. The firearm was determined to be a Norma 9mm Luger with one round in the chamber and twenty-four rounds in the magazine.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested and charged in murder of mother of four
A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a mother of four after police found the woman shot to death. According to Holyoke Police, on Saturday, July 23, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Holyoke Police were dispatched to 35 North Summer Street for a possible domestic altercation. Upon arrival, they encountered a female gunshot victim who had passed away as a result of her injuries. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Desiree Rivera Lopez.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for disorderly conduct, fentanyl possession in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 28-year-old woman from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in Dummerston yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a woman walking in the middle of Middle Road at around 4:00 p.m. Police say they responded to the location and identified the woman as Courtney T....
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing drug and several other charges after allegedly leaving scene of serious crash, running from police
A Massachusetts man is facing a list of charges after running from police and leaving the scene of a serious accident. According to Pembroke Police, on Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., the Pembroke Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 682 School Street (Route 27).
wabi.tv
Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Lawrence Camillo and Joel Peralta, both 26, both from Lowell, Massachusetts have been arrested. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bangor Maine Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
Former Brimfield Animal Control Officer Krystine O’Connor indicted after officials say she stole $750K from Southbridge welding business
A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up indictments against a former Brimfield Animal Control Officer on four charges after officials said she stole nearly $750,000 from a Southbridge welding business and used it to buy dirt bikes, a pickup truck and to pay off taxes on her horse farm, according to court documents.
Worcester crash kills 2 Connecticut residents on I-290, police say
Two people are dead following a rollover crash with another car at 7 a.m. Saturday morning on Interstate 290 east near Exit 24, officials said. State troopers responding to the scene identified the victims as a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old female, both from New Britain, Connecticut. The two were...
homenewshere.com
Billerica woman arrested following hit and run
WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, July 21, 2022, Wilmington Police arrested Billerica resident Karen Haught, 52, in connection with a hit and run incident that caused serious bodily injury to a Wilmington resident. The female pedestrian, identified as Kathy Peters, 64, was struck on July 20, 2022 in the area...
Man arrested on drug charges following motor vehicle stop in Southbridge
SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A man is facing charges after police say he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop in Southbridge earlier this month. Niko T. Lindblom, 23, of Southbridge, was arrested on July 17 on charges including distribution of Class B Oxycodone, according to the Southbridge Police Department.
Wanted fugitive Gerard Burton of Boston arrested after being caught urinating on elevator doors at MBTA station, police say
A man arrested for urinating in public at an MBTA station early Saturday morning was a wanted fugitive charged with assault and battery and fraud, Transit Police said in a news release. At approximately 1:55 a.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol at Ashmont Station was alerted that a man was...
Vigil Held for Victims of July 23 Fatal Crash, Families in Worcester
WORCESTER - In the aftermath of the July 23 crash which killed a 13-year-old girl and put four other juveniles in the hospital, members of the community held a vigil on Saturday night at the spot of the tragic accident at the intersection of Chandler Street and Main Street to mourn the victims.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police increase patrols following shooting
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people were shot in Pawtucket on Friday night. Police believe the shooting was targeted, with two of the people being known to police in Pawtucket and nearby departments for "violent activities in the past." Officers responded to Coleman Street just after 10 p.m. for...
liveboston617.org
B-2 Officers Arrest Two for Ghost Gun and Narcotics Possession
Michael Rodriguez loses appeal of 2017 murder conviction in fatal shooting of Julian Cartie
BOSTON — The state Appeals Court this week rejected an appeal by a Springfield man who argued the judge erred in his 2017 murder trial by allowing a witness to testify the man used a racial epithet to describe the victim. Attorneys for Michael Rodriguez argued that allowing the...
WMUR.com
Concord man flees from police after threatening woman with a gun
CONCORD, N.H. — Concord police arrested a man for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun and fleeing from police. Police arrived in the area of Summer Street after a man reportedly had a handgun and was holding a woman against her will around 11 p.m. Friday. Vincent Perry,...
NECN
Motorcyclist Dead in Suspected Malden Street Racing Crash, Police Say
A motorcycle crashed while racing a car Friday night in Malden, Massachusetts, killing the vehicle's driver, police said. The motorcycle hit a guardrail on the Fellsway at Charles Street about 8:38 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police. The driver, Kyle Roust, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
theweektoday.com
Wareham police looking for armed robbery suspect
Wareham police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who reportedly robbed the Old Navy at Wareham Crossing on Thursday night, police say. Officers responded to the store a reported armed robbery around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to a police press release. “Officers...
Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover
TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
