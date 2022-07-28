ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
liveboston617.org

MUG SHOTS RELEASED: Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Make Warrant Arrest and Recover a Loaded Firearm

At about 7:34 PM, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Marc Serrano, 28, of Dorchester. Serrano was wanted on a straight felony warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for Aggravated Assault and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Officers were able to locate Serrano in the area of 46 Columbia Road in Dorchester. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm from Sarrano’s backpack. The firearm was determined to be a Norma 9mm Luger with one round in the chamber and twenty-four rounds in the magazine.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested and charged in murder of mother of four

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a mother of four after police found the woman shot to death. According to Holyoke Police, on Saturday, July 23, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Holyoke Police were dispatched to 35 North Summer Street for a possible domestic altercation. Upon arrival, they encountered a female gunshot victim who had passed away as a result of her injuries. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Desiree Rivera Lopez.
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Fentanyl#Cash Bail#Law Enforcement#Westborough
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for disorderly conduct, fentanyl possession in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON — A 28-year-old woman from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in Dummerston yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a woman walking in the middle of Middle Road at around 4:00 p.m. Police say they responded to the location and identified the woman as Courtney T....
DUMMERSTON, VT
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man facing drug and several other charges after allegedly leaving scene of serious crash, running from police

A Massachusetts man is facing a list of charges after running from police and leaving the scene of a serious accident. According to Pembroke Police, on Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., the Pembroke Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 682 School Street (Route 27).
PEMBROKE, MA
wabi.tv

Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Lawrence Camillo and Joel Peralta, both 26, both from Lowell, Massachusetts have been arrested. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bangor Maine Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
BANGOR, ME
homenewshere.com

Billerica woman arrested following hit and run

WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, July 21, 2022, Wilmington Police arrested Billerica resident Karen Haught, 52, in connection with a hit and run incident that caused serious bodily injury to a Wilmington resident. The female pedestrian, identified as Kathy Peters, 64, was struck on July 20, 2022 in the area...
WILMINGTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police increase patrols following shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people were shot in Pawtucket on Friday night. Police believe the shooting was targeted, with two of the people being known to police in Pawtucket and nearby departments for "violent activities in the past." Officers responded to Coleman Street just after 10 p.m. for...
PAWTUCKET, RI
liveboston617.org

B-2 Officers Arrest Two for Ghost Gun and Narcotics Possession

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Concord man flees from police after threatening woman with a gun

CONCORD, N.H. — Concord police arrested a man for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun and fleeing from police. Police arrived in the area of Summer Street after a man reportedly had a handgun and was holding a woman against her will around 11 p.m. Friday. Vincent Perry,...
CONCORD, NH
NECN

Motorcyclist Dead in Suspected Malden Street Racing Crash, Police Say

A motorcycle crashed while racing a car Friday night in Malden, Massachusetts, killing the vehicle's driver, police said. The motorcycle hit a guardrail on the Fellsway at Charles Street about 8:38 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police. The driver, Kyle Roust, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
MALDEN, MA
theweektoday.com

Wareham police looking for armed robbery suspect

Wareham police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who reportedly robbed the Old Navy at Wareham Crossing on Thursday night, police say. Officers responded to the store a reported armed robbery around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to a police press release. “Officers...
WAREHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
TEMPLETON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy