Port Orange man dies while snorkeling after possibly being struck by boat in Florida Keys, FWC says

Man found dead in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
90% of human skeleton found at Florida gated community, officials say
Officials in Flagler County said that the excavation of a construction site in Palm Coast, where human remains were found, finished Saturday.
Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
How can I check the status of my driver’s license?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday addressed the question, “I am just outside my 30-day timeframe for paying my...
‘It was so fast:’ Shark bites Oviedo teen during family trip to Florida Keys
OVIEDO, Fla. – Fischer Hricko, 13, of Oviedo, and his family went on vacation Wednesday to the Florida Keys — where he suffered an unexpected shark bite while lobstering. Bringing their boat down during lobster season is a family tradition, but this year, the family had an unexpected experience.
flaglerlive.com
Recovery of 90% of Human Skeleton Ends Toscana Subdivision Dig for Mystery Remains
Two weeks ago workers on a development site at the Toscana subdivision off Old Kings Road unearthed portions of human remains that immediately shut down that part of the development and triggered what may have been the largest dig the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office organized to recover the rest of the find.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man found with dagger in his shoe during security screening at DeLand courthouse, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man in Florida was found to have a dagger hidden in his shoe during a security screening at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said the courthouse's magnetometer went off as Austin W....
Search for suspect continues after 7 wounded in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is asking for help in the ongoing search for the person who opened fire on a crowd early Sunday and injured at least seven people. In a news release, police asked for witnesses in the shooting to come forward by calling 911...
flaglerlive.com
FWC Investigating Boating Incident That Killed Palm Coast’s Thomas Daquila
Earlier this month the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that a boating incident on the Intracoastal just north of Marineland killed a man and injured several other people. On Wednesday, FWC issued a report identifying the man who died as Thomas Daquila, 52, a resident of Cherokee Court...
Flagler County deputies ask for help finding missing teen
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies are searching for a teenager who has been missing since Friday. Pedro Mondejar is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, the sheriff’s office said. He has long black hair and brown eyes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
Wild Florida’s Drive-Thru Safari Park with Giraffe Feeding Official Rules
WESH
Arson suspected in Lake County house fire, investigators say
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A house fire is Lake County is believed to be arson, according to investigators. Firefighters shared video of the home in flames late Saturday night. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting; shooter at large, police say
ORLANDO, Fla – The Orlando Police Department is searching for the person it said shot into a crowd, injuring at least seven people early Sunday morning. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at 2:22 a.m., a large fight broke out on South Orange and Wall Street. During the fight, a person pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd, Smith said.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen dead after 'accidentally' being shot by his friend in Casselberry, police say
In a newly released 911 call, you can hear a devastated and frantic mother telling a dispatcher that her 18-year-old son had just accidentally shot his 17-year-old friend. Casselberry Police, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, and the Seminole County Fire Department responded to a home on Paddock Way late Thursday after the teen's mom reported the incident.
Holly Hill police find human remains near homeless camp
HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Holly Hill police are investigating a discovery of human remains. READ: President Biden: ‘I tested positive for COVID again’. Someone found bones and clothing about 100 yards into the woods off of Alabama Avenue near a homeless camp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man charged with molesting girls at group home
A city utility worker molested children at a group home for two years, giving the victims items in exchange for sex acts, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. "To anyone who thinks they’ll get away with preying on our children, here’s the reminder that we will not stop until you’re arrested and unable to hurt another child ever again."
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
fox35orlando.com
Police asks public for help locating missing man last seen at Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 50-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week. According to police, James Williams was last seen on July 23 at the Daytona International Speedway. If you have any information...
Is it illegal in Florida to back into a parking space?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Is it illegal to back your vehicle into a parking space?”...
