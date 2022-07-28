Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Breaks Silence About Ongoing Appeals in Amber Heard Defamation Drama

lawandcrime.com
Johnny Depp Photographed in Italy with Red-Haired Woman While on Tour with Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp is busy traveling abroad while performing with Jeff Beck. The 59-year-old actor was photographed Sunday in Italy getting out of a van with a woman as he continues touring overseas after releasing an album Friday. Depp was spotted helping the woman with her bag as they exited the vehicle and he headed to rehearsals.
FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation
The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
Lil Pump Tells Johnny Depp's Ex Amber Heard: 'I'll Let You Shit In My Bed Fa Sho'
The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia captivated audiences from April 11 to June 1, when the jury finally reached its verdict. The former married couple had an acrimonious split in 2017 and Heard accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of physical, mental and sexual abuse.
Iron Man Actor Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly 'Thankful' Johnny Depp Won Defamation Trial
The years-long drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has finally come to a close (at least for now) after Depp won the multi-million defamation lawsuit he filed against his former wife who has long accused the actor of being an abuser. Depp is evidently in cloud nine after his...
Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws
Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up
Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
How Much Money Does Amber Heard Make Now? See the ‘Aquaman’ Actress’ Net Worth
Amber Heard is known for her roles in several films, including the DC Comics Aquaman series. However, her net worth doesn’t quite match up with her costars, such as highly paid actor Jason Momoa. It is also...
New documentary exposes ties between Jeffrey Epstein and ex-Victoria’s Secret owner
A new Hulu documentary is seeking to expose the billionaire originally behind several top brands, including Victoria’s Secret, and his financing of Jeffrey Epstein. The trailer for Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons teases the exploration of how L Brands founder Les Wexner rubbed elbows with Epstein, often funding the sex trafficker’s exploits.
Resurfaced Clip of Amber Heard Saying She's Scared To Be a Woman Goes Viral
The actress gave a speech for HagueTalks in 2018 about her perspective on gender equality, LGBTI rights and more.
R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing
Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
Shania Twain Fans Refusing to Watch Doc Because of Eve Barlow Involvement
Beloved country superstar Shania Twain is starring in an upcoming Netflix documentary about her career but many Johnny Depp fans have said they will not watch due to Eve Barlow's involvement in the project. Music journalist Barlow is a friend and vocal supporter of Amber Heard who was targeted by...
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
Princess Anne’s Former Bodyguard Who Was Shot Speaks Out About Her Violent Kidnap Attempt and What Changed After That Attack
It's been nearly 50 years since Princess Anne was targeted in a violent attempt to kidnap the queen's only daughter. Here's what her ex-bodyguard is saying about the attack now.
Johnny Depp Under Fire for Misgendering iO Tillett Wright During Trial
Johnny Depp is under fire for misgendering author iO Tillett Wright during his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Social media users are also calling out the double standards between him and Lizzo. After the singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, dropped her latest album Special on Friday, July...
Xzibit Asks Court To Toss Ex’s Spousal Support Bid, Says She’s Living In His $3M Home With Boyfriend
Veteran West Coast rapper Xzibit says he is “struggling financially” and that’s why he has requested that a judge toss his estranged wife’s bid for spousal support—especially since she’s current;y living in his $3 million house with her boyfriend. According to court documents obtained...
Johnny Depp Reunited With His Lawyer Camille Vasquez At A Rock Show And Her Outfit Is On Point
Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have made countless headlines over the last few years, thanks to their ongoing legal battle. Things reached a boiling point when the defamation case went to trial in Virginia, with every moment going viral thanks to cameras in the courtroom. The trial being televised also made a celebrity out of lawyer Camille Vasquez. Depp recently reunited with Vasquez at a rock show, and her outfit is on point.
Aretha Franklin Shockingly Died Without a Will, Now the IRS Has Finally Settled
Singing superstar, Aretha Franklin -- the Queen of Soul -- passed away in 2018, leaving fans shocked and saddened. When it was confirmed that the 76-year-old "Respect" singer didn't have a will, the music community was even more surprised.
Could Amber Heard Just File For Bankruptcy To Avoid Paying Johnny Depp?
There are messy celebrity divorces, and then there’s the infamous split between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The two actors have been battling in court for years, and that’s only continued following the verdict of their defamation suits. The Aquaman star was found guilty on three counts, and ordered to pay her ex over $10 million after the dust settled. But could Heard just file for bankruptcy to avoid paying Depp this sum?
'Wonder Woman' Star Lynda Carter Shuts Down Anti-Trans Views In Powerful Tweet
The actor urged Americans to "focus on the real war on women" after a number of other stars issued trans-exclusionary statements.
