CHCL to host Back to School Summer Fun Fest Aug. 6

www.kcbd.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Community Health Center to host free Back to School Fun Fest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center of Lubbock will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest from Aug 7 through Aug 13. The event will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St. and will run from...
KCBD
The 806 Women’s Conference happening Saturday, Aug. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us for an evening with The King Of Kings as the Esthers in the 806 ARISE! Live worship, dynamic preaching, and girl time!. Come and Enjoy Dinner on us from 4:03 pm to 6:08 pm. Local Vendors will set up “shop” so that you...
KCBD
City gearing up for Hub City BBQ Cookoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff in October. The cookoff will be presented by the West Texas Land Guys on October 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds. Those who are interested in entering a team in this...
glasstire.com
Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1
Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Lubbock, Albany, and Abilene. “Texas art isn’t as simple as ‘all of the best museums are in Dallas and all of the best nonprofits are in Houston’ — there’s always some standout in other parts of the state.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overnight stabbing near Executive Inn in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Avenue Q. According to LPD desk, there was one moderate injury and no one had been taken into custody yet. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
KCBD
Construction to begin on N University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on N University on Aug 2. Construction will take place between Marsha Sharp Freeway and Clovis Road. The repairs should be completed within nine weeks, according to a City of Lubbock release. Traffic delays are expected during that time.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scooby Doo
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scooby Doo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old retriever/pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for more than six months. Staff says he’s shy at first, but once he knows you he brightens up. Scooby Doo...
KCBD
Hot temperatures continue into August
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
South Plains sunshine and showers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning spotty rain showers again are sprinkled over the KCBD viewing area. A brief showers is possible at your location. A few showers may continue into the afternoon. These afternoon showers, which may include a thundershower or two, will favor the northwestern and northern viewing area.
lawfem.com
Divorce Attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, Specialize in Child Custody and Child Support
Divorce attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, have a wide range of expertise and experience. Some focus on certain types of cases, while others specialize in one particular area of law. Some are members of Super Lawyers or the Rising Stars list, which are influenced by peer evaluations. Both lists are compiled by independent research, and only five percent of the nation’s attorneys qualify for membership.
KCBD
Construction underway for Flying Queens Museum in Plainview
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - If one picture is worth a thousand words, museums speak volumes. Construction is underway for the long-awaited Flying Queens Museum. The museum will be free to the public. “It’s perfect now, to have something in Plainview, where it all began,” said Gary Vaughn, Executive Director of...
KCBD
Abbott remarks on $247,000 grant to South Plains College
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today commended the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) award of more than $247,000 in Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant funding to South Plains College in West Texas. TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel presented the check for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Chicago coming to Buddy Holly Hall this fall
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Live in Concert will be performing on stage at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 2, 2022, at 7:30PM. The legendary rock and roll band with horns was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. They were ranked #9 as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice. A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30. Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument. Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder...
One Lubbock restaurant has a serious dine-and-dash issue
LUBBOCK, Texas — A local restaurant has experienced a serious issue since opening: dine-and-dashing. For safety concerns, the restaurant and individual asked that we hide their identity. The restaurant has been open for a year and already experienced six to eight dine-and-dash issues. “People are smooth, you know, they’ll they’ll say, ‘Hey, you know, what, […]
Construction underway, Dave & Buster’s location in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dave and Busters location is coming to the Hub City, records from the City of Lubbock confirmed. According to building permits, the location would be at 2620 West Loop 289 in the West End area. Photos taken Friday showed construction at that address. According to the permit, the building would be […]
KCBD
Shallowater: ‘Where Texas Pride Runs Deep’
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater lies about 10 miles northwest from Lubbock on Highway 84, or the Clovis Highway. 2020 Census results show a population of 2,900. For the city’s centennial celebration, author D’Ann McGuire wrote a book to preserve its history. The town’s motto is ‘Where Texas Pride Runs Deep’.
How you can get 59-cent Chick-fil-A sandwiches in Lubbock on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Chick-fil-A in the South Plains Mall is celebrating 50 years and selling its chicken sandwich at 59 cents each on Saturday. The store is selling its chicken sandwiches at the price it was 50 years ago. “Our Support Center located in Atlanta, Georgia had to go through a ton of records to […]
Xeriscaping becoming more popular in West Texas and across the state
LUBBOCK, Texas – A landscaping style that’s becoming more popular in Texas and here in the Hub City for being more adaptable in its hot, dry climate. Xeriscaping is nothing new. It takes most of the grass on the land and removes it, adding more rocks or turf and native plants that are more adaptable […]
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
Comments / 0