Albuquerque, NM

Macy’s personal stylist provides back-to-school outfit ideas

By Aleli Elizondo
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For most New Mexico kids the start of a new school year is right around the corner. Back to School Fashion and Tax-Free Holiday weekend at Macy’s , will help your kids get ready for this upcoming school year.

With kids returning to school in less than a month Macy’s is your go-to source for wardrobe to dorm room outfitting. Dara Romero Macy’s Personal Stylist is here to share some back-to-school trends and what the community can find when they go shopping for the Tax-Free Holiday weekend, August 5-7.

A lot of the popular styles this school year are a blast from the past. We are seeing a mashup from the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s. Crocheted sweaters are making a comeback, wide leg or flared legs denim is also very popular right now. And if your student wears a uniform you can also make a statement and add your own style by pairing it up with platform shoes and cute accecories.

Bright colors are also in right now we are seeing those flashy colors from movies like Barbie with that bright summer pink. Jelly-type sandals are also making a comeback and are very popular for back-to-school shoes.

For more shopping and summer outfit ideas you can visit their website .

