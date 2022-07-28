Abbott Elementary Will Stream on Both Hulu and HBO Max

www.primetimer.com
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
Is ‘Nope’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Things may be bad, but at least Jordan Peele is back with another horror banger. Nope is opening in theaters this weekend and promises to deliver all the laughs and thrills of Peele’s previous two films, Get Out and Us. Peele, who wrote and directed the film, reunites with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, who stars alongside Keke Palmer as two siblings who inherit their father’s ranch after he is killed by an object falling from the sky. Brother and sister attempt to catch evidence on film of UFOs in the area, and in the process get mixed up in some...
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Everything Coming to Netflix this August
The original "Spider-Man" trilogy and the long-awaited TV adaptation of "The Sandman" are among Netflix's biggest releases of the month.
5 hot new movies on HBO Max that won’t hit Netflix anytime soon
When most people think of HBO Max, critically acclaimed hit TV series like Game of Thrones, Barry, and The Flight Attendant are probably the first things that come to mind. Baked right into the network’s name (Home Box Office), though, is a reminder that the service has a strong library of feature films to check out, as well. Those titles also arguably stand in contrast to the comparatively weaker lineup of films over on Netflix, which has had more success with TV series than on the original film front. And which of course is no longer the powerhouse distributor of third-party content that it once was (although there’s still plenty there to watch).
AMC looking to reboot ‘Max Headroom’ with original star Max Frewer
AMC is reportedly looking to reboot Max Headroom, with original star Max Frewer set to reprise his role as “the first computer-generated TV presenter”. According to Deadline, Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner, while the drama series will be produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media.
The CW's The Flash Ending With Season 9
Watch: Grant Gustin & Candice Patton Talk "The Flash" 100th Episode. 2023 will see a superhero sendoff. On Aug. 1, The CW announced that The Flash will come to an end with its upcoming ninth season. The next installment, which will be shortened to 13 episodes, is slated to arrive on the network next year.
Los Espookys Season 2 Promises a Return to the Horror Business in Campy Teaser
After a three-year hiatus, Los Espookys is finally returning for Season 2, which promises more mysteries, thrills, and laughs as a group of friends continue turning their shared passion for horror into a business. The bilingual comedy series follows the friends as they work on expanding their business to provide...
Hulu: Here’s Everything Leaving the Streaming Service in August 2022
August is almost upon us, and Hulu is doing some summer cleaning. Which is just spring cleaning in the summer. There are a ton of movies leaving Hulu in August, is what I’m saying. We’ve got the scoop on everything getting the boot next month, per What’s On Disney Plus, and how long you have to watch them before they’re outta here. To see what came to Hulu in July, check this out.
21 Of The Funniest Fan Reactions To "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"
"omg the new Pretty Little Liars is out, let me regress to my middle school years brb."
‘Gordita Chronicles’ Canceled As HBO Max Pulls Back On Live-Action Kids & Family Programming; Latinx Comedy Will Be Shopped
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has opted not to renew 1980s coming-of-age comedy series Gordita Chronicles for a second season. The decision comes a little over a month after the show launched on the platform to strong reviews amid a programming shift at the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer. Cancellations Photo Gallery: The TV Series Ending In 2022 & Beyond “Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future, and as a result, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to end Gordita Chronicles at HBO Max,” a...
What Time Will Neil Patrick Harris’ ‘Uncoupled’ Be on Netflix?
What are you streaming this weekend? I’m planning to watch the new Zoey Deutch/Dylan O’Brien film Not Okay on Hulu, Nathan Fielder’s wonderfully bizarre series The Rehearsal on HBO Max, and Darren Star’s newest Netflix series Uncoupled. Uncoupled centers on Michael (Neil Patrick Harris), a successful...
Free trial streaming services: Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and beyond
Wondering which streaming services offer free trials? We got an exhaustive list here.
Stranger Things Writers Deny Re-Editing Old Episodes, Including Creepy Jonathan Scene
The Stranger Things writers' room is denying recent claims that older episodes of the series are being re-edited, including a Season 1 scene in which Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) can be seen snapping photos of Nancy (Natalia Dyer) undressing. On Monday, fans with DVD copies of the Netflix show claimed...
All the A24 Films Coming to HBO Max in August: ‘Ex Machina,’ ‘Room,’ ‘Amy’ and More
Click here to read the full article. An impressive slate of A24 films are coming to HBO Max next month, including Oscar-winners like 2015’s “Room” and Alex Garland’s directorial debut “Ex Machina.” A total of 28 A24 films will arrive on the streamer on Aug. 1, timed to the studio’s tenth anniversary and marking the largest collection of A24 films made available to stream on the platform. Much of the lineup consists of films released prior to 2016, when A24 was still a distribution house and not yet the full-fledged studio it is today. Some buzzy titles such as “Everything Everywhere All...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Reveals Season 24 Premiere Title
Law & Order: SVU will premiere its 24th season on September 22, 2022. Graziano took to Instagram to announce the episode with a post of the season premiere’s script. David Graziano co-wrote the script along with Julie Martin. According to a picture of the script, the first episode this season will be called “The One You Feed.”
Keep Breathing and the Unique Joy of Recognizing Soap Stars on Premium TV
Like far too many of its brethren, the new Netflix drama series Keep Breathing is overdetermined and underbaked. It's a show that reminds us of the days when Netflix used to tout how their algorithm informed their programming choices based on the kinds of shows and movies its users watched. Keep Breathing feels like a show built to recommend to people who couldn't get enough of Showtime's Yellowjackets.
Hulu Blocks 'Controversial' Democratic Campaign Ads on Abortion and Gun Violence
Hulu is refusing to run political ads on key themes of Democratic midterm campaigns, including abortion, guns, and the January 6 insurrection, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The streaming service has a policy against running "controversial" content, and since it is a digital provider, it is not bound by...
Gordita Chronicles Cancelled After Just One Season at HBO Max
We won’t be getting another chapter in HBO Max’s Gordita Chronicles: The streamer has cancelled the family comedy after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports. Executive-produced by Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana, Gordita Chronicles followed a family of Dominican immigrants who move to Miami in 1985, focusing on 12-year-old daughter Cucu “Gordita” Castelli (played by newcomer Olivia Goncalves) as she struggled to adjust to her new environment. Claudia Forestieri (Good Trouble) created the series based on her own childhood, with Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz (One Day at a Time) serving as showrunner. Gordita Chronicles premiered on HBO Max in June, with all ten episodes dropping at once.
The View Declines to Address Alyssa Farah Griffin Rumors, Instead Eulogizes Choco Tacos
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Fans hoping The View would confirm reports that Alyssa Farah Griffin has been named the show's new conservative co-host were left disappointed Wednesday morning. The ladies declined to address the rumors altogether, instead opting for a light-hearted show featuring a eulogy for the discontinued Choco Taco and a chaotic discussion about people hiding in the walls of homes, a phenomenon known as "phrogging."
