New York police release video after pastor robbed of $1 million in jewelry

Man tracks down stolen motorcycle in Brooklyn, gets beaten up as same thieves rob him again
Two thieves beat up a man whose motorcycle they stole after he used Apple AirTag to find it and tried to take it back, police announced Sunday.
Suspects lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them at gunpoint: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asked the […]
ocscanner.news
NEW YORK: TRYING TO KEEP THIS COP KILLER BEHIND BARS
This is out of our area but this was a tragic story of a horrific death of a police officer. Let’s support all police departments by using the below link to share your thoughts with the parole board This post is Courtesy of @NYCPBA. This is Salvatore “Crazy Sal”...
Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD
A man was critically injured in a Brooklyn carjacking Saturday, police said. The victim was sleeping behind the wheel of his black Mercedes Benz with Florida license plates on Sheffield Ave. near Linden Blvd. in East New York about 4:30 a.m. when two men approached, woke him up and pulled a gun on him, cops said. The duo demanded his cash and wallet, which the victim quickly gave up. Then they ...
Homeless man killed in stabbing outside Bronx bodega
It happened Saturday afternoon along West Fordham Road near Sedgwick Ave in University Heights.
Unprovoked screwdriver attack caught on camera in Brooklyn
It happened Wednesday afternoon as the victim was restocking fruit at a store in Fort Greene.
NBC Connecticut
Robbed NYC Bishop Talks Lavish Lifestyle, Alleged Huge Unpaid Loan From Parishioner
The Brooklyn bishop who said he was robbed during a sermon is answering questions for the first time about how he funds his lavish lifestyle, and he addressed a lawsuit he is facing regarding thousands of dollars he given by a parishioner. “Everybody wanted to talk about the bling-bling bishop...
bronx.com
Diquinn Lacend, 29, Arrested For The Murder Of James Thrower, 31
On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 2355 hours, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the corner of E. 162nd Street and Teller Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 31-year-old male in front of 907 Teller Avenue, unconscious and...
Bronx store worker kills man who was fighting with manager: NYPD
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabbed a homeless man who got into a fight with the store’s manager, police said. The stabbing happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop at 174 West Fordham Rd. in University Heights, NYPD officials said. The manager at […]
Suspect arrested in Upper West Side attempted rape
NEW YORK -- Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an attempted rape in Manhattan.Charges are pending in a second attempted rape in Brooklyn.READ MORE: NYPD: Same man wanted for attempted rapes in Brooklyn, ManhattanEstarling Cabral Martinez surrendered to police Thursday night with his attorney.He's currently charged in a sexual assault on the Upper West Side on July 20. Police say he forcibly grabbed a woman and tried to rape her.Martinez is also suspected in an attack on a different woman at the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens on July 23. Charges are still pending in that attack.
Suspect steals vehicle after kicking child, 10, out of the backseat, cops say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in Brooklyn Saturday night after kicking out a 10-year-old child who was in the backseat, authorities said. The incident occurred near Coney Island and Foster avenues around 11:55 p.m., cops said. The child’s mother left her black Dodge Charger running while she […]
NYPD officer who shot LI man in the eye while off duty sued for $35M
A Long Island man who an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the face outside the cop’s house is suing the city for $35 million. Rinaldo Laviolette, 27, said he accidentally took someone else’s wallet at a West Babylon party on March 5.
2 NYPD officers assaulted at Brooklyn subway station by man they were arresting: police
It all began when the suspect tried to jump a turnstile at the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center station, police said.
New York City Police Searching Possible Subway Rapist on the Loose
NEW YORK CITY, NY – Two women have been raped so far by the same...
bronx.com
New York City Department Of Sanitation Employee, Andrew DeMartino, 35, Arrested
On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at approximately 1620 hours, the following 35-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 123rd Precinct in Staten Island. Arrested:. Andrew DeMartino. New York City Department of Sanitation. Charges:. criminal possession of a controlled substance. The investigation...
New York City Straphanger Stabbed in Head During Dispute on Brooklyn 2 Train
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the head and torso after...
Brooklyn Pastor Robbed At Gunpoint Accused Of Stealing $90K From Congregation Member
Lamor Miller-Whitehead made headlines when he was robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry during a sermon. Now he is accused of being a thief.
NYPD officers exchange gunfire with robbery suspects
NEW YORK - A police-involved shooting is under investigation this morning in Manhattan. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Sixth Avenue and 21st Street in the Flatiron District. Police said plainclothes officers wearing NYPD windbreakers disrupted a robbery in progress. Two suspects fired on the officers, who returned fire. No one was hit. The suspect took off in a light colored sedan, possible an Audi. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police release images of Brooklyn church robbery suspects
Police are on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn
Lewdness Suspect Named 'Chocolate Za' Being Sought In Newark
Police in Newark are searching for a woman who they say was spotted conducting an "act of lewdness." The suspect who goes by the name "Chocolate Za" was captured performing the act at McCarter Highway and Parkhurst Street on Thursday, July 28, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.
