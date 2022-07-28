New York police release video after pastor robbed of $1 million in jewelry

NEW YORK - A police-involved shooting is under investigation this morning in Manhattan. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Sixth Avenue and 21st Street in the Flatiron District. Police said plainclothes officers wearing NYPD windbreakers disrupted a robbery in progress. Two suspects fired on the officers, who returned fire. No one was hit. The suspect took off in a light colored sedan, possible an Audi. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO