ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Knife-wielding intruder attacks Vermont labor commissioner and family

By Ethan Weinstein
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0CF0_0gwS36IY00
Michael Harrington, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor, speaks at a press conference with U.S. Rep. Peter Welch in 2020. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Updated at 6:33 p.m.

A man broke into the Northfield home of Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington on Tuesday night, threatening him and his family with a knife.

David Young, 32, was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center following the incident after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and was later released to appear in court the next day, according to a Northfield Police press release. After he returned home, Young died by suicide, Northfield Police Chief John Helfant said.

In a statement, Harrington confirmed his and his family’s safety, asking for privacy.

“My family and I would like to thank those who continue to reach out in support, concerning an incident that occurred at our home on the evening of July 26th,” Harrington wrote, going on to thank the first responders on the scene.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of readily available mental health services for those in need, especially our nation’s veterans,” he added. “The individual who showed up at our door Tuesday night was not the man we knew before that evening. Any other day of the week, he was a kind and gentle soul, and only now, after all of this, have we learned that he was a combat veteran experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Northfield police did not immediately name the victims in the incident, which was first reported by the Vermont Daily Chronicle. Scott’s press secretary, Jason Maulucci, confirmed Harrington’s involvement.

“Governor Scott has been briefed on this tragic situation and details are still being gathered. He is grateful that Commissioner Harrington and members of his household are okay,” Maulucci said via email.

Northfield police were “dispatched to a residence on Crescent Avenue for a reported burglary and assault,” according to the release, adding that “Young forced his way into a residence and attempted to attack a family with a knife.”

Helfant told the Chronicle that the homeowner — ostensibly Harrington — “subdued, held down, and sat on Young, without aid of weapon or injury to himself.” Helfant later confirmed that series of events to VTDigger.

Gov. Phil Scott appointed Harrington labor commissioner in June 2020. Harrington had been serving as interim commissioner since September 2019.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Knife-wielding intruder attacks Vermont labor commissioner and family .

Comments / 7

Ed Hill
4d ago

we need to start looking into the housing authority who certain employees using their significant other who's a police officer to threaten and intimidate mentally and physically disabled people and who are trying to evict this same man for refusing to let them into his apt without an appointment to enter said apt. while this disabled man has serious health issues that down street housing has ignored to fix his refrigerator for over a year which was part of why he had heart complications that led to heart surgery which also led to serious amounts of blood clots in both lungs. how can you ignore this. contact me and we can chat about DOWNSTREET HOUSINGS ILLEGAL ACTIVITY AND IVE GOT VIDEOS TO PROVE THAT THEY IGNORED THIS AND IS CAUSING THIS MAN TO BE EVEN MORE SICK. DOWNSTREET HOUSING HAS 3 EMPLOYEES WHO NEED TO BE INVESTIGATED AND ONE OF THEM IS A WASHINGTON COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH WORKER AS WELL. CASE MANAGER.

Reply
3
Sherrill Acker Ferrari
3d ago

Please tell me why this man was not detained and admitted for a mental health evaluation. If he had he would have the help he needed and be alive today.

Reply(1)
2
Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers

RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
RICHMOND, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating armed kidnapping

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a kidnapping in Springfield. Police said at least four armed people went into a home on Stanley Road at about 3:30 Saturday morning. They said a man was taken at gunpoint. Another man was at the home and police said he...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
VTDigger

Dan French drives the bus

Through many years as a Vermont public school teacher, I amused myself during inane and useless in-service days with this fantasy:. A bus filled with principals and assistant principals is inexorably headed over a cliff. The adminnies interrupt each other with their solutions based on prior knowledge, data drilling, proficiency-based grading and thinking outside the box.
VERMONT STATE
Seacoast Current

Five Charged With DUI During NH State Police Saturation Patrol

A Maine man was among 11 drivers arrested during a State Police DWI enforcement saturation patrol in the Concord area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. State Police said 93 vehicles were stopped during the patrol between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Five people were charged with DUI and four were taken into protective custody due to alcohol. Other charges included operating after a suspension, suspension of a vehicle registration, and a stop sign violation.
CONCORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Hiker collapses, dies on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a hiker who collapsed on the Northeast’s highest peak has died despite efforts by multiple groups to resuscitate him amid freezing temperatures and high winds. According to the Department of Fish and Game, a group of hikers found the man...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Harrington
Person
Peter Welch
NBC News

Massachusetts man arrested over alleged bomb threat to Arizona election official

A Massachusetts man accused of sending a bomb threat to a Democratic election official in Arizona just weeks after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was arrested Friday. James W. Clark, 38, of Falmouth made his first appearance in Boston federal court Friday, the Justice Department said. The Cape Cod resident was charged with one count of making a bomb threat, one count of perpetrating a bomb hoax and one count of communicating an interstate threat. If convicted, Clark could face as many as 20 years in prison.
ARIZONA STATE
mynbc5.com

NAACP branches of Vermont hold U.S. House Congressional Candidate forum on racial inequities

CASTLETON, Vt. — Vermont's NAACP branches hosted a forum Saturday to discuss racial equity and other related issues. All candidates running for Vermont’s single congressional house seat were invited to take part. but only Becca Balint, one of the democratic congressional candidates on the ballot and Liam Madden, an independent candidate running for the Republican nomination, took part in the forum.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Is Vermont homeless spending having an impact?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont’s auditor shows the state has spent almost half a billion dollars on fighting homelessness over the last six years. Through the pandemic, Vermont paid hotels millions of dollars a month to keep unhoused Vermonters safe from COVID. That big spike in spending has pushed the price tag for homeless programs to over $450 million over the past six years. But despite the spending, the report says homelessness is still on the rise. In 2020, state officials recorded about 1,100 homeless Vermonters. This year, it’s more than doubled to over 2,700.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Violent Crime#Northfield Police
newportdispatch.com

Wrong-way driver on I-89 charged with DUI in Georgia

GEORGIA — A 50-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Georgia early this morning. Authorities say they were traveling north on I-89 when they were nearly struck head-on by a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane against the flow of traffic at around 12:50 a.m.
MONTGOMERY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.9 HOM

5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire

I was just literally watching moose sighting videos online and telling co-workers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live and in-person would be jaw-dropping. And clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire...
ANIMALS
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy