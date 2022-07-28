BRENHAM, BURTON SCHOOL DISTRICTS OVERCOMING TEACHER SHORTAGE

kwhi.com
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS BRENHAM GAMECHANGERS SCHOOL SUPPLY MARKET
An event to provide school supplies for local students will be this week’s topic of discussion on the KWHI Community Corner. Tori Bryan, project chair for the Brenham GameChangers’ 5th Annual School Supply Market, will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the community-wide distribution event, happening Saturday at 9 a.m. at Brenham Middle School.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE ISD SUPT. TO TEACH AT BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Bellville ISD Superintendent Dr. Nicole Poenitzsch will be back in the classroom starting this fall. The Bellville School Board unanimously approved the superintendent’s request to teach AP English 3 at Bellville High School during the coming school year, in addition to performing her standard duties. Her classes will be every other day from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
kwhi.com
ST. PETER’S PROVIDING FREE LUNCHES FOR CHILDREN AT HENDERSON PARK
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of Brenham is offering free lunches this week for local children. Free lunches will be available today (Monday) through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Henderson Park kitchen, next to the splash pad. The church’s “Feed My Lambs” ministry is providing the lunches...
kwhi.com
REV. DR. JOHNNIE WILLIAMS CELEBRATING 60 YEARS OF MINISTRY
A local pastor is celebrating a milestone of ministry. Reverend Dr. Johnnie Williams, pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in the Quarry community, marks 60 years as a pastor this year. Washington County Commissioners presented him with a proclamation at their meeting this (Monday) morning, congratulating and thanking him for his years of service.
kwhi.com
BETO O’ROURKE TO HOST TOWN HALL MEETING IN BRENHAM FRIDAY
Beto O’Rourke will stop in Brenham this week as part of his campaign for Texas governor. O’Rourke (D – El Paso) will host a town hall meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. at The Barnhill Center’s Morriss Hall. The gathering in Brenham will follow meetings this week in Galveston, Lake Jackson, El Campo, Victoria and Bastrop.
kwhi.com
WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN DOWNTOWN NAVASOTA BEGINS MONDAY
Construction began this (Monday) morning in Navasota for the city’s downtown water main replacement project. As of 6 a.m., crews started potholing to locate underground utilities on Washington Avenue. Frazier Street, located next to Wells Fargo; the 200 block alleyway, next to the John Patout building; and the 100...
kwhi.com
THE REAL TEXAS GUN SHOW COMING TO BRENHAM AUGUST 27-28
The Real Texas Gun Show will be making its way to Brenham next month. The Gun Show is being held August 27-28 at the Fireman’s Training Center. On Saturday, August 27, the event will run from 9am-5pm. Then, on Sunday, August 28, it runs from 10am-4pm. Admission to the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
Click2Houston.com
Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly
WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
Local roofing company offers solar shingles as alternative to electricity
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan roofing company has introduced a new product to their customers as part of an expansion of their services since April. The Roofing and Restoration Services of America began offering solar shingles to their customers and recently placed the product at a location in Salado.
crossroadstoday.com
Comanches Dalton Brooks commits to Texas A&M
SHINER, Texas- Dalton Brooks of the Shiner Comanches announced his commitment to Texas A&M Saturday evening. The incoming senior running back for the Comanches announced via twitter that he will continue his football career for the Aggies. Dalton alongside his older brother Doug have won 2 consecutive state championships for Shiner. Doug will continue playing football for Texas A&M Kingsville in the fall. Dalton won offensive MVP in the 2020 state championship game and named 2-A Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and MVP.
cw39.com
Weekend road closures in Montgomery County and Webster
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Road closures all the way north and south of Houston this weekend. Starting on the northside in Montgomery County, a total road closure of I-69 southbound at SH-242 will begin on Friday, July 29 at 9 p.m. and last until noon on Saturday. Drivers can opt for the frontage road as their alternate route until the next available entrance ramp southbound.
KBTX.com
Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters battled a pair of fires Sunday afternoon at Somerville Lake and gained quick control of the blaze before spreading into other areas on the southeast side of the lake. According to firefighters on the ground, the first fire was a flare-up from a previous fire...
KBTX.com
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence. Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard. Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her...
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING FOR MISSING WOMAN
Fayette County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman that has been missing since Wednesday. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, family members have reported 34-year-old Brittany Low missing from her residence in La Grange. Low is 5’4”. She was last seen...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MUNICIPAL COURT TRIAL ON AUG. 9 CANCELLED
The jury trial set for Brenham Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 9th at 9 a.m. has been cancelled. Jurors no longer need to appear.
wtaw.com
Brazos County’s County Attorney Declines To File Charges Following The Arrest Of Texas A&M Football Player Ainias Smith
Brazos County’s county attorney decides not to prosecute Texas A&M football player Ainias Smith following an arrest by Texas A&M police. Earl Gray tells WTAW News one of the primary reasons for not pursuing a DWI charge after Smith was stopped for speeding, was because Smith’s two breath alcohol samples were under the legal limit.
KBTX.com
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found at College Station park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department is currently at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found. A cause of death has not been determined and the person has not yet been identified. This is a developing story. We will update it as more details become...
kwhi.com
EARL NAMED PET OF THE WEEK; BRENHAM CLEAR THE SHELTERS EVENTS START FRIDAY
Earl is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Earl is a neutered pit bull terrier mix about 2 years old. Brenham Animal Services says he came to the shelter as a pup in a very poor state, but has recovered to become strong and healthy.
