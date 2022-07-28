BRENHAM, BURTON SCHOOL DISTRICTS OVERCOMING TEACHER SHORTAGE

SHINER, Texas- Dalton Brooks of the Shiner Comanches announced his commitment to Texas A&M Saturday evening. The incoming senior running back for the Comanches announced via twitter that he will continue his football career for the Aggies. Dalton alongside his older brother Doug have won 2 consecutive state championships for Shiner. Doug will continue playing football for Texas A&M Kingsville in the fall. Dalton won offensive MVP in the 2020 state championship game and named 2-A Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and MVP.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO