MPW prepares to put Transmission Line 106 in service
MUSCATINE, Iowa–The week of Aug. 7, Muscatine Power and Water plans to bring Transmission Line 106 online for the first time. The completion of this long-term project will allow Muscatine Power and Water greater flexibility in selling excess power into the grid while also providing increased reliability should one of their transmission lines elsewhere get knocked out of service by severe weather.
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid
Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
'We're just looking for a fair contract' | Railroad workers rally Saturday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — More than a hundred people rallied Saturday, July 30 in Galesburg to protest the working conditions for fright train workers across the country. The workers and unions have been negotiating with rail companies since late 2019. The freight train workers said they want higher wages, better hours and to be treated respectfully.
Great Galesburg Balloon Race
Beautiful weather brought out big crowds for the night glow of the Great Galesburg Balloon Race on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Lake Storey.
Boil order in effect for Milan
The Village of Milan has issued a boil order until further notice. The boil order is for residents experiencing water loss between the 300 block of West 2nd Street and the 100 Block of 3rd Avenue West. Any businesses with food licenses in the areas that will be affected by...
Around the Tri States: Family rescued from Mississippi River; Shots fired on Carthage square; Three Knox County board members resign
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office used its new rescue boat, The Legacy, to get a family stranded on the river near Montrose to safety. The Montrose Police Department contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance after no other boats could be found to aid in the rescue.
Power plant staff reductions achieved: Strategic plan update
At Tuesday’s Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustee’s meeting, Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) senior leadership confirmed that with recent retirement commitments, staffing level reductions by attrition, and the extension of Plant One’s operational life as a peaking unit, previously announced layoffs at the Utility’s Power Plant will no longer be necessary, and.
KWQC
Rock Island Arsenal First Army
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Arsenal is our nation’s largest government-owned and operated arsenal. An Act of Congress established it in 1862 and has since been an important part of our community for 160 years. Rock Island Arsenal is an active U.S. Army facility located on a 946-acre...
Rock Island considering new approaches to gun violence
We will pay attention to a local problem this morning: Gun violence. Rock Island’s seen more criminal activity than it typically does recently. It’s certainly not alone in this problem. However, our reporting at Local 4 News indicates Rock Island Police responded to seven shootings in the city...
Rail workers to rally in Galesburg for fair contract
Rail workers are planning a labor rally and informational picket in Galesburg to lift the voices of union members fighting for a fair contract. The rally will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the public square. Local organizer Nick Allen is a safety supervisor for BNSF Railway...
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
Road closure in Galesburg starting July 29
The City of Galesburg has announced that South Street will be closed to through traffic between Academy and Holton beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29th until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5th for demolition work, weather permitting. Anyone who has questions can call the City of Galesburg Public Works Department at 309-345-3623.
There’s Lots Of Fun To Be Had In Illinois And Iowa In Our New FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s Fun10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Tanners Orchard prepares to open for 75th season
SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) – The popular local farm, Tanners Orchard, is preparing for its annual open for the season. The 40-acre farm will be celebrating 75 years of friendly service in 2022. Co-owner Jennifer Beaver is the third generation on the farm. She said she looks forward to opening...
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
The Munchies: Davenport Bridge Eats Second Truck In Almost A Week
It is with a great eyeroll that I inform you that yet another truck has hit the Brady/Harrison clearly marked low clearance bridge. It happened Thursday afternoon on the Brady part of the bridge. Here's what it did:. (gotta love the reflection of my dashboard rubber ducky on that.) Oof....
Traffic alert: Emergency crews respond to cement truck rollover in Henry County
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a cement truck rollover. According to a Facebook post from the Orion Community Fire Protection District, 400 East will be closed from 1850 North through 1950 North in Coal Valley for an unknown amount of time. The fire protection district encourages motorists to find an alternative route of travel.
Fire-ravaged Rudy’s ready to return
Much of a Rudy’s Tacos was destroyed or damaged by a 2021 fire, and now, the restaurant on Elmore Avenue in Davenport is back open for business. Local 4’s Kennedy Cook spoke with employees about the long road to recovery.
Fresh produce from a fresh face
We live in the day and age of entrepreneurship and hustle. Often times, the hard work only gets harder the older you get. However, for 15-year-old Cory Carter, the grind started a long time ago. Carter started selling fruits and vegetables from his garden when he was 13 years old....
