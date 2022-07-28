'Energy, Effort': Iowa quarterbacks looking to take big step up in 2022

247sports.com
Andy’s idea why Iowa has five football sellouts
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy Fales has some ideas why the Iowa Hawkeyes sold out five football games before August.
KCRG.com
CMU’s Molly Davis adds experience to an already veteran Iowa roster
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa women’s basketball team returns all five starters, which is pretty rare for any team, but they do have four new additions that will be wearing the black and gold this season. “You’re not having as much teaching, really it’s kind of building...
Pryce Sandfort Reflects on Iowa Basketball Official
In-State Wing Back to Get Closer Look at Hawkeyes
JP Estrella Recaps Iowa Basketball Official
4-Star East Coast Big Man High on Hawkeyes After Stop
Bleacher Report projects Kris Murray as first-round pick in 2023 NBA Draft
All eyes are going to be on Kris Murray during the Iowa 2022-2023 season... and for good reason. The versatile two-way forward is likely going to be the face of Hawkeye basketball. He'll have consistent help around him with guys like Patrick McCaffery, Filip Rebraca, Tony Perkins, Payton Sandfort and others.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa returns impressive lineup for 2022-23 season
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa women's basketball team will have all five starters returning to the lineup for a third straight season, once their campaign begins in November. And the Hawkeyes add freshman Hannah Stuelke to their roster; an historically talented player from Cedar Rapids, who already has received rave reviews from her teammates.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
kyoutv.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
Iowa in the Bullseye For Major Heat Wave
You'd better get that air conditioning tuned up and ready. A major heat wave is on its way. Cedar Rapids has seen high temperatures climb above 90 degrees just twice during July. It happened six times in June, including a high of 93 on June 21. That's been the hottest day of the summer so far. More than likely, it won't stay that way much longer.
The Richest City in Iowa is About an Hour from the Tri-States
A recent study by the website MoneyWise took a look at the richest and poorest cities in all fifty states. As fate would have it, the most affluent community in the state of Iowa is roughly 70 miles outside of Dubuque. MoneyWise found that Robins is the richest city in...
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
davenportlibrary.com
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
KCRG.com
Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials. At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.
KCRG.com
Businesses cope with continued construction in Old Marion Road area
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road construction is making it more difficult for people to get to some businesses in Cedar Rapids. That includes Nelson’s Meat Market where construction closed off part of Oakland Road NE and Old Marion Road NE nearby. Nelson’s parking lot is currently only accessible by a narrow gravel road from a neighboring gas station.
Today is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen
If you're craving ice cream, today (Thursday, July 28th) is the perfect day to go out and get some! It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means that each Blizzard you buy benefits kids right here in Eastern Iowa. According to the Dairy Queen website:. "For every Blizzard® Treat...
superhits1027.com
A signal of state approval for huge solar project in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS — State regulators will approve an $800 million plan to install two fields of solar panels at the site of an idled nuclear power plant — if local officials in eastern Iowa approve zoning changes. The Linn County Planning and Zoning Commission meets tomorrow (Thursday) to...
