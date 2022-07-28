7-year-old boy found dead in washing machine after parents report him missing

www.foxnews.com
Related
Texas man dies after girlfriend stabbed him to death at apartment: police
A Texas man is dead after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him on Thursday night at an apartment complex in Houston. The incident happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment in the 1300 block of Redford Street, according to FOX 26. Police say that the couple were at a friend's apartment...
Houston police charge man in road rage shooting death of pastor
A man has been charged in connection with a fatal road rage shooting that led to the death of a pastor in late June. Deshawn Longmire, 23, was charged with murder in the 208th State District Court. His bond was set at $500,000 on Saturday. Houston police officers responded to...
Inflation leads to shrinkflation, as suppliers send fewer goods to businesses
Houston, TX – If you think the items you’re purchasing seem smaller than before, though you paid the same price, you’re not alone. Shrinkflation is one result of inflation and it’s now affecting businesses across the country. Shrinkflation is the practice of reducing the size of...
Fox News
773K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1