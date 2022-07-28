ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Stars return for Cardinals against Nationals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tsauu_0gwS2pWr00

St. Louis will have stars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado back in the lineup when the Cardinals begin a three-game series against the host Washington Nationals on Friday.

Goldschmidt and Arenado, along with backup catcher Austin Romine, chose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and were ineligible to travel to Canada for the Cardinals’ two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week.

St. Louis split the brief set against the Blue Jays and is 2-3 on its 10-day, eight-game road trip.

Washington enters on a high note after winning two of three against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a series that pitted the National League team with the best record against the one with the worst.

The Nationals were denied their first four-game winning streak of the season after losing 7-1 to the league-leading Dodgers on Wednesday.

“I’m proud of the team,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “We fell behind early (on Wednesday), but we had a good series. We’ll come back and continue to play good, hard baseball.”

Trade rumors continue to swirl around star outfielder Juan Soto, but Martinez is looking to keep his team focused.

Martinez has reason to be pleased with his bullpen, which has a 2.70 ERA in six second-half games, including a 21 2/3 scoreless-innings streak at one point.

Veteran reliever Erasmo Ramirez tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings on Wednesday and owns a 2.81 ERA in nine appearances this month across 16 innings.

“He’s been awesome all year long,” Martinez said. “We call upon him, and he takes the ball and we can count on him to go out there and give us a few innings, and he does well doing it. He keeps us in the ballgame and he gets outs.”

Right-hander Anibal Sanchez (0-2, 6.30 ERA) will get the nod for the Nationals in the series opener. He gave up three runs over five innings in a 7-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Sanchez, 38, was making his second start of the season after recovering from a cervical neck impingement.

Albert Pujols is 11-for-28 with a home run against Sanchez, who is 2-4 with a 3.44 ERA in eight career starts versus St. Louis.

The Cardinals will counter with right-hander Miles Mikolas (7-8, 2.87), who is looking to bounce back after yielding six runs over five innings in a 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds last Sunday.

Mikolas, 33, had allowed a total of two runs over his previous two starts covering 14 1/3 innings.

Josh Bell is 8-for-28 with two homers against Mikolas, who owns a 2-2 mark and 4.85 ERA in five career games (four starts) against Washington.

The Cardinals made a change in their lineup in Wednesday’s 6-1 win over Toronto by moving second baseman Nolan Gorman to eighth in the batting order.

The 22-year-old rookie responded by going 2-for-4 with a home run and his first career stolen base. He entered the game batting .158 for the month after going hitless in his previous 13 at-bats.

“I’d bet on the fact that he figures it out,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “Here’s a kid who mentally and emotionally can handle the stress of being up here. He’s going through a little stretch right now that is definitely challenging. We’re seeing a kid trying to figure it out.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Austin Romine
Person
Nolan Gorman
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Cardinals#Braves#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The National League
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys meeting with former first-round pick

After using their first-round pick this year on an offensive lineman (Tulsa’s Tyler Smith), the Dallas Cowboys could be bringing in a former first-round pick on the other side of the ball. Mike Fisher of SI reported on Saturday that the Cowboys are meeting with free agent defensive lineman...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy