Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Flash Flood Watch issued for Canyonlands, Natural Bridges, La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE PACK CREEK FIRE BURN AREA IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Utah, including the following areas, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area is expected during the period of the watch. Residents near the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Mountains, Eastern Juab, Millard Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Mountains; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows on area burn scars caused by excessive rainfall are possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Central Mountains, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Burn scars across central Utah may experience flash flooding or debris flows from showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop over central Utah this afternoon through this evening, and will be capable of producing heavy rainfall while moving slowly from south- southwest to north-northeast. While rain will be beneficial to many location, area burn scars remain sensitive to heavy rain and susceptible to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0