Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 12:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE PACK CREEK FIRE BURN AREA IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Utah, including the following areas, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area is expected during the period of the watch. Residents near the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO