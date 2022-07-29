Mega Millions Reaches $1.1B Jackpot Ahead Of Friday Drawing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Mega Millions jackpot has been revised for the next drawing on Friday and is now estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648.2 million. The prize is the second-largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018.

That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

In the 29 drawings since the jackpot was last won in Tennessee on April 15, there have been more than 28.1 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 42 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 17 states across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2022, in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee.

Mega Millions announced the top jackpots to date per state with $533 million in New Jersey in 2018 and $516 million in 2021 in Pennsylvania.