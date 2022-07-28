MASS LOTTERY: Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $1.28 Billion Day Of Drawing

The Massachusetts Lottery announced that the earnings for the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an incredible $1.1 billion a day before its drawing on Friday, July 29.

Meanwhile, the Megabucks Double jackpot, which has a drawing for Saturday, has reached an estimated $14 million – the game's largest amount in its history.

The cash option on the Mega Millions prize is about $747.2 million and $10.68 million on the Megabucks Doubler prize, the lottery said.

If someone wins the Mega Millions jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the third-largest jackpot in US lottery history.

Tickets sell for $2 each and are available at participating stores until 10:45 p.m. on Friday. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m.