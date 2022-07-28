ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MASS LOTTERY: Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $1.28 Billion Day Of Drawing

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago

The Massachusetts Lottery announced that the earnings for the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an incredible $1.1 billion a day before its drawing on Friday, July 29.

Meanwhile, the Megabucks Double jackpot, which has a drawing for Saturday, has reached an estimated $14 million – the game's largest amount in its history.

The cash option on the Mega Millions prize is about $747.2 million and $10.68 million on the Megabucks Doubler prize, the lottery said.

If someone wins the Mega Millions jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the third-largest jackpot in US lottery history.

Tickets sell for $2 each and are available at participating stores until 10:45 p.m. on Friday. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m.

CBS Pittsburgh

Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line

UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
LOTTERY
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
