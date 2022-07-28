Manchin claims $700B deal with Schumer won't add to inflation

www.foxnews.com
Sinema still undecided on Manchin social spending bill, will make determination after parliamentarian review
The fate of a social spending and tax bill agreed to by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hangs in the balance as another key moderate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema still hasn't said if she'll support it. Manchin, D-W.Va., said he plans to talk with Sinema, D-Ariz., on...
Biden officials push electric cars on recession-weary Americans from their 'policy fantasyland': expert
White House cabinet officials' past comments on fossil fuels and switching to electric vehicles amid high energy costs is indicative of Beltway insiders living in a "policy fantasyland," Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. Roberts said officials like Department of Transportation Secretary...
Rand Paul vows to get answers on COVID-19 origins in gain-of-function hearing
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced the first ever hearing on gain-of-function research, which will be aimed at pinning down the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Throughout this pandemic, Dr. Rand Paul has led the effort to hold government officials accountable on the status of efforts being made to combat COVID-19, and the origins of this virus that has killed over 6 million people worldwide," a spokesperson for Paul told Fox News Digital. "This has been over a year-long process of getting Congressional Democrats to finally agree to a hearing, which will also be the first Congressional hearing on gain-of-function research. Dr. Paul looks forward to working with Subcommittee Chairwoman Hassan and hearing from expert witnesses during this critically important hearing that should’ve happened long ago."
Working Americans 'are going to pay the price' for Biden's climate change agenda: The Big Sunday Show
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., opted to support President Biden's green energy agenda in the Senate last week. On the Big Sunday Show, panelists highlighted how the legislation would increase inflation and taxes despite Manchin's assurances to the contrary. Citing the Joint Committee on Taxation Analysis, co-host Anita Vogel said...
Veteran burn pit bill headed for another vote in the Senate amid partisan turmoil
Republicans and Democrats in the Senate are embroiled in debate over a spending provision in the PACT Act, a bill that would help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, as the legislation heads to the floor for another vote. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, known as the PACT...
If China's threats to Pelosi lead to actual harm, it's a declaration of war, Republican says
President Biden needs to make clear to China that any harm to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her trip to Taiwan would be "tantamount to a declaration of war," Republican Florida lawmaker and retired Green Beret commander Michael Waltz told Fox News Friday. China's government has warned it will take...
After Kamala Harris' introduced herself using pronouns, members of Congress react
WASHINGTON – Several members of Congress shared their reactions to a video of Vice President Kamala Harris introducing herself using her pronouns. "What's the big deal? Let people introduced themselves and represent themselves how they want," Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, told Fox News. Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said:...
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
Trump: Brittney Griner prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' doesn't 'seem like a very good trade'
Former President Donald Trump suggested that the proposed prisoner swap between Russia and the United States that would return jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for a Russian arms dealer "doesn’t seem like a very good trade." "She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs,...
Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez says fan, not Republicans, made 'misogynistic' comment prompting obscene gesture
Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif. says it wasn’t Republican lawmakers who made "an offensive and misogynistic comment" during the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday night that prompted her to flip the bird towards their dugout, but rather a fan in the stands. Sanchez told NBC News’ Frank Thorp that the...
James Carville sees no 'moral problem' with Democrats supporting 'extremist' Republican candidates
Democratic strategist James Carville pushed back on Saturday against CNN’s Jim Acosta over concerns about Democrat interference in Republican primaries. Acosta questioned the ongoing strategy of Democrat groups boosting "extremist Republicans" during the primaries to ensure their presence in the midterm elections. "This has been something that’s been talked...
Twitter torches PolitiFact for saying it's ‘false’ that White House is redefining recession: ‘Brazen hackery’
Conservatives on Twitter ripped PolitiFact apart after it published a fact-check denying a claim made in a social media post that the White House has "changed the definition of recession" in order to protect Joe Biden. The fact check came a day before the news broke that the U.S. economy...
Data brokers shrug off pressure to stop collecting info on pregnant people
With concerns around data surveillance and abortion bans, lawmakers want these datasets to be off-limits.
State Department offers $10M reward for information on how Russian internet trolls interfere in US elections
The State Department under the Biden administration announced a $10 million reward for information on foreign interference in U.S. elections, specifically activity by a Russian troll factory. In a statement released on Thursday, the U.S. Department of State renewed calls for information on the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency LLC...
Rep. Greg Steube on China tensions: We wouldn't be dealing with these threats if Trump was president
Rep. Greg Steube on China tensions: We wouldn't be dealing with these threats if Trump was president.
Ron Vitiello blasts Biden's border hypocrisy: 'Only the super-woke think walls don't work'
Former Acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello said Monday the Biden administration is promoting open borders and has "no plan … to secure the border." Vitiello joined "America's Newsroom" to address the surge as the Biden administration backtracks on their earlier statements against the Trump border wall. The Department of...
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
WaPo opinion writers rank who wins Democratic nomination 'if Biden doesn't' run
A group of Washington Post opinion writers ranked who they believe would be the Democratic nominee for president in 2024 on Friday if President Biden doesn't run for reelection. "Well, President Biden is who we’ve got, and he’s who the Democrats have got going into 2024. Unless …" the article...
US Supreme Court gun ruling leads to new Massachusetts bill
A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state's gun laws in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation when they come back into formal...
