Flood Watch issued for Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 12:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Mountains; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows on area burn scars caused by excessive rainfall are possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Central Mountains, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Burn scars across central Utah may experience flash flooding or debris flows from showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop over central Utah this afternoon through this evening, and will be capable of producing heavy rainfall while moving slowly from south- southwest to north-northeast. While rain will be beneficial to many location, area burn scars remain sensitive to heavy rain and susceptible to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CARBON COUNTY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO