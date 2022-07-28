ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Fundraiser set up for family who lost baby boy when semi hit house

 4 days ago
A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Winnebago County family who lost their 8-month-old son when a semi crashed into their house.

Authorities said it happened around 6 p.m. Monday when the semi left Interstate 41 southbound, crashed through a fence line, crossed a nearby frontage road, and smashed into the house in the town of Vinland, just north of Oshkosh. Sheriff officials said the baby died in the crash.

The website hosting the fundraiser for the family, Solutions Recovery Inc., says the family also has three daughters.

People can donate through the website or send donations to:

Solutions Recovery
Attn: Mendoza/Stechner Fund
621 Evans Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901

Make checks payable to: Mendoza/Stechner Fund

Solutions Recovery says 100% of the money raised will go to the family.

