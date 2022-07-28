COMMISSIONERS ISSUE PROCLAMATION FOR PARKS APPRECIATION WEEK

kqennewsradio.com
Related
kqennewsradio.com
SECRETARY CHAMPIONS PROJECTS FOR OREGON COMMUNITIES
Oregon’s Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have announced that they have secured funding for a long list of community projects in the state, in the Fiscal Year 2023 Senate Appropriations bills. A release said a total of 111 Oregon community-initiated projects were included in the FY23 federal funding...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN AMONG FIRST PEACE CORP VOLUNTEER TO RETURN OVERSEAS
Roseburg resident Avalena Everard is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to service overseas since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March of 2020. A release said the Peace Corp suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of...
KTVL
Oregon Department of Forestry responds to four fires in Jackson County
Jackson County, Ore. — ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have responded to four small fires across Jackson County. At this time, there is no active fire and firefighters are making good progress in mopping up. "Near the border, ODF, CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, Colestin Rural Fire District and Jackson...
kezi.com
DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Bird flu infects first flock in Coos County
Bird flu has infected nine backyard flocks in Oregon since May. (Oregon Department of Agriculture) Bird flu has spread in Oregon to Coos County where an infected flock was discovered last week. The state Department of Agriculture said the flock of 25 chicken and ducks was euthanized to prevent the...
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, July 29
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the Oregon State Police’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1600 block of Southside Rd. Grants Pass, Josephine County. As a result, 3,114 illegal marijuana plants contained in five large greenhouses were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Three individuals were detained at the scene; one adult male and two juveniles, all of whom have permanent addresses in New York. Also seized during the investigation was one semi-automatic firearm with no serial number. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for human waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses), and dangerous excavation. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
KGW
OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites
PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
KDRV
Umpqua National Forest dealing with new wildfire in Oregon
ROSEBURG, Ore-- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a roughly 100 acre wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Umpqua National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, ground and aviation fire suppression resources are responding to that new fire start currently called the Windigo Fire. Officials say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said. According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd...
KCBY
With hot, dry weather across region, fire restrictions set in place
EUGENE, Ore. — As we continue to see hot, dry weather, fire restrictions are in place throughout the area. We spoke to officials in Lane, Douglas, and Coos counties about the current wildfire risk. "That consistent sun, that consistent heat is just drying out all our fuels," says Rachael...
kezi.com
Active fire dubbed Potter Fire burning in Willamette National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.-- The Willamette National Forest Service is reporting a new fire Sunday dubbed the Potter Fire. According to officials, the fire is burning near Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Willamette National Forest. The fire is burning around 60 acres with spotting, torching and...
Tree Hugger
The Washed Ashore Project Turns Beach Plastic Into Gorgeous Sculptures
When most of us see bits of plastic littering a beach, we feel helpless and depressed. The scale of the pollution is so extensive, it's hard to know what to do. The team at Washed Ashore, however, has channeled that sense of overwhelm into action. It collects beach plastic and uses it to create magnificent works of art that are meant to amaze, educate, inspire, and ultimately change the human behaviors that are driving such waste in the first place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDRV
Red Flag Warning shutting down Prescott Park for several hours in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- Because of current weather conditions across Southern Oregon, the US National Weather Service Medford Oregon has issued a Red Flag Warning for Medford from 2-8 p.m. today (July 30). According to Medford City Officials, Prescott Park will be closed to the public throughout the duration of this warning.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatality, Douglas Co., July 28
On July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78) of Roseburg, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, traveled down an embankment, and rolled. The 4-Runner came to rest on the railroad tracks. Loyd Price was initially alert when medics arrived but suffered a medical event shortly after the crash and was pronounced deceased. His passenger, Deborah Price (73) of Roseburg suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation, Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and South Lane County Fire.
KCBY
Individual rescued from 90-foot cell tower
ROSEBURG, Ore. — At 2:40 a.m. Friday morning Douglas County Fire District No. 2 units out of the Dixonville station east of Roseburg were dispatched to a cell tower in the area of Robin Street for an individual that had climbed the tower and was now unable to climb down.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday. A DCSO report said at about 2:45 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Bilger Creek Road for a disturbance involving a knife involved. The victim was contacted nearby and showed deputies the disturbance on his phone.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG DAYCARE OWNER PLEADS GUILTY TO STEALING GOVERNMENT FUNDS
The owner of a Roseburg in-home daycare facility pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court for stealing federal childcare funds. Katie Jo Thompson, age 31, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, said according to court documents,...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
oregontoday.net
Meth/Heroin Bust Douglas Co., July 29
On Tuesday, July 27th, at approximately 9:00 PM, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT), with assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Stagecoach Road, in Canyonville, as part of an ongoing investigation. Drug detection K-9 “Trapper” sniffed the exterior of the vehicle and gave an alert indicating the presence of narcotics inside. Detectives searched the vehicle and found approximately 404 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and approximately 23 grams of suspected heroin. The driver of the vehicle, 51 year old Randall Slay, of Myrtle Creek, was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Slay was charged with unlawful possession, delivery, and manufacture of methamphetamine, as well as unlawful possession and delivery of heroin. Being a parolee, Slay was also charged with a Parole Violation.
Golf.com
Super secrets: The unsung heroes at Bandon Dunes? The dogs
Welcome to Super Secrets, a GOLF.com series in which we pick the brains of the game’s leading superintendents. By illuminating how course maintenance crews ply their trades, we’re hopeful we can not only give you a deeper appreciation for the important, innovative work they do but also provide you with maintenance tips that you can apply to your own little patch of paradise. Happy gardening!
Comments / 0