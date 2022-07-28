ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Fish and Wildlife employee arrested for shoplifting, deputies say

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Deputies arrested a Florida Fish and Wildlife employee for shoplifting.

On July 27, 2022, Ana Ervin, 36, was charged with petty theft, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said she stole from a Mulberry Walmart after visiting the store twice on Wednesday.

On both visits, Ervin paid for some items on the self-scan register and intentionally put items in the bag she didn’t pay for.

Store security stopped her when she tried to leave after the second visit.

“Retail theft is a serious problem for consumers — it increases the cost of goods for everyone. We are going to continue to hold thieves accountable,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Ervin is currently out on bond, and the FWC terminated her employment.

