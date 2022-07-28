Josh Abbott Teams Up With Flatland Cavalry For “Don’t It Make You Wanna Dance,” Your First Look At New ‘Josh Abbott & Friends Volume 1’ EP

Josh Abbott Band has been tearing up Texas for more than a decade now, and they’re easily one of the most recognizable groups in the scene.

With that being said, Josh Abbott has one kickass EP on the way, titled Josh Abbott and Friends: Volume 1, which features a number of stellar artists, like William Clark Green, Charlie Shafter, John Baumann, Erik Dylan, Flatland Cavalry, and Jamie Lin Wilson teaming up on a series of great cover songs.

And judging by the fact it’s “Volume 1,” this leads me to believe there’s more coming after our way after this first installment drops tomorrow.

And if you can’t wait ’til tomorrow, you’re in luck, because we’re getting the first taste of the EP today, as Josh Abbott and Flatland Cavalry have unveiled the music video for their song “Don’t It Make You Wanna Dance.”

Originally written and recorded by Rusty Wier, it was released in 1975, however went on to be covered by the likes of Jerry Jeff Walker, Todd Snider, Chris LeDoux, Barbara Mandrell, and more. Bonnie Raitt’s version became a big crossover country hit after it was featured on the Urban Cowboy soundtrack.

The song itself is a good ol’ get on your feet, feel gooder (I know that’s bad grammar, but really fun to say), the ideal song for driving down the road with the windows down on a long, hot summer day, or twisting off a top with some of your buddies on a patio.

Throw in the “Easy on the ears, heavy on the heart” vocals from Flatland frontman Cleto Cordero, along with the always endearing tone of Josh Abbott, and you’ve got a damn good song.

Watch Abbott and the Flatland boys kick back in the studio for the video of “Don’t It Make You Wanna Dance:”