'Average Joe' from Georgia handcrafts 21 butterfly benches memorializing victims of school shooting in Uvalde

Last victim of Uvalde school shooting discharged from hospital
July 30 (UPI) -- The last victim of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May has been discharged from the hospital. Mayah Zamora, 10, passed out roses as she left University Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, hospital officials announced in a tweet that included video footage of her leaving.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reportedly Stayed At Fundraiser For Hours After Uvalde Shooting
The GOP governor initially said he stopped at the fundraiser “on the way” to Austin to “let people know” he couldn’t stay.
Bryan woman contributes to murals honoring Uvalde victims
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is using her skills to help highlight the memories of the 21 victims of the Uvalde school massacre. In May, 19 students and two educators in Uvalde were killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School. This tragedy has brought people from many backgrounds to contribute skills, resources and prayers.
Uvalde Together We Rise Fund: Where’s the money?
UVALDE – “What’s happened to that money that the families need now?” Elaine Castro said at the last Uvalde City Council meeting. ”Where’s all of the funds for these families?” Daniel Reyes added at the same meeting. There’s confusion in Uvalde and here in...
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."
Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. " Our kids are going back to school and Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep them safe. It's time to change our governor." Beto O'Rourke.
The Uvalde Massacre Should Have Been Stopped Long Before That Tragic Day
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. The devastating events of May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, are still in some ways hard to fathom. For an unbelievably long hour and 13 minutes, legions of law enforcement officers at the scene failed to stop a gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School. Police eventually entered the classroom where the 18-year-old perpetrator was hunkered down amid the dead and dying and ended his life in an exchange of gunfire.
Santa Fe High shooting survivor hosting community event in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas — A survivor from the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School is hosting an event for the Uvalde community as a way to bridge two Texas cities touched by tragedy. Jordyn Boutwell recalls the dark of May 18, 2018, when she was a freshman in...
Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down
Annie Robb's violin and music composition written by her brother, Robert, are on display at the Uvalde Grand Opera House. The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it's not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school's namesake.
Texas DPS graduates six new K9s from new program
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) graduated six new K-9 teams in July, as the inaugural class for the Texas Highway Patrol Canine Tracking Operations Program. The K9s will be sent to the border regions to help track people who may otherwise not be found.
In wake of Uvalde massacre, a nearby town planned a gun raffle to benefit schools
In a now-deleted Facebook post, the group “D’Hanis Spirit Fundraising” promoted a gun raffle fundraiser that would benefit children who attend D’Hanis Independent School District. For just $10 participants could win one of four guns — an action rifle, an AR-556, a 12 gauge semi-automatic or a pistol. A leopard print purse was also included in the fundraiser.
Sabinal ISD superintendent focused on enhancing security after Uvalde mass shooting
SABINAL, Texas — The mass shooting in Uvalde two months ago has prompted school districts nationwide to reassess their safety and security measures. Among those districts is only 20 miles away from the Uvalde elementary school. “We’re only 20 minutes away from Robb Elementary School, and so just the...
Did Abbott Mislead The Public About Post-Uvalde Fundraiser?
Contrary to earlier statements, Gov. Abbott not only attended a fundraiser following the Uvalde school massacre, but stayed for several hours. The day after the Uvalde shooting, Abbott claimed that the stop at the fundraiser was because “I wanted them to know what happened and get back to Austin so that I could continue my collaboration with Texas law enforcement to make sure all the needs were being met here in the Uvalde area.”
Why Uvalde’s sheriff did not know about school shooter’s guns
Information revealed in the Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee report suggests the Uvalde County sheriff, Ruben Nolasco, would have been notified prior to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde if the the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers had purchased pistols instead of rifles.
Tejano stars support free Back To School event to benefit Uvalde on Aug. 14
Several Tejano stars will donate their time to support a free Uvalde’s Day Back To School event for the community of Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Jaime DeAnda, Sunny Sauceda, Mike and The Iconiczz, The Homeboyz, Gabriella Martinez, Alize Nino, and Stephie Mtz, are scheduled to perform at the event which includes family entertainment, food, bounce houses, snow cones, raffles, and free haircuts.
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His Inactions
On Monday, the Uvalde city council called on Governor Greg Abbott to have a special session to raise the age for purchasing guns. They want an age change for Texans to purchase rifles and guns from the current age of 18 to 21.
Rep. Al Green calls on Gov. Abbott to reveal who gave him misleading info about Uvalde shooting
HOUSTON — A Democratic congressman from Houston is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to name the people who misled him into giving false information on the day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Rep. Al Green said that not revealing those names is a "cover-up."
Robb Elementary School principal notified by superintendent of reinstatement
UVALDE, Texas — Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez has been fully reinstated to her position and is no longer on paid administrative leave. Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell notified Gutierrez via letter that she'd be allowed to return to work, while also thanking her for sending a Wednesday letter seeking to clarify conclusions drawn by the Texas House investigative committee's report about Robb security flaws.
BBQ plate sale benefiting Uvalde victims, survivors sells out
SAN ANTONIO — Two months ago Sunday, 19 students and 2 teachers were killed after a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School. Since then, the world watched the community unite, helping the families of both the victims and survivors. But many are learning a financial need still very...
Uvalde CISD to begin making security changes to schools
SAN ANTONIO — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will begin making security changes at schools following the shooting at Robb Elementary. Those updates were announced at a heated school board meeting Monday night where some parents even walked out. Workers will begin installing new security cameras on their...
Commissioner's Court meeting to be held Monday
UVALDE, Texas — A Commissioners Court meeting will be held Monday to discuss the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school. They plan to approve of the independent-action review of policies and procedures of the Uvalde Sheriff’s Department related to the school shooting.
