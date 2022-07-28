Austin Novosad, nation's No. 8 quarterback, previews Baylor, Texas A&M visits, discusses Notre Dame trip

Dripping Springs High School (Texas) quarterback Austin Novosad has been committed to the Baylor Bears since December.

But the nation's No. 8 quarterback still feels he has a decision to make.

In the months since Novosad's commitment, several big-time programs have worked to flip him and Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M still remain in the mix.

Novosad took official visits to Baylor and Ohio State in June, and is taking three unofficial visits this week - Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Baylor - in the hopes of coming up with a final decision this summer.

"I think the four that are in in are Notre Dame, Ohio State, (Texas) A&M and Baylor," he said. "I talk to all four of those pretty often. I've got some visits planned this weekend - A&M on Friday and Baylor on Saturday - and I went to Notre Dame on Tuesday. So, we'll get to look at those three and then plan to make a decision pretty quickly after those visits."

The first visit of the week was to Notre Dame, which was an eye-opener.

"The biggest thing I picked up from Notre Dame was the balance between football and academics is what makes them special," Novosad said. "Getting a degree from there is special. They're always going to be top-five in the nation for football and have a chance at a national championship. That's what makes them special, the balance between the two."

Next up is a trip to Texas A&M, which offered the dynamic in-state quarterback in late June.

"I'm excited to sit down with coach (Darrell) Dickey, talk a little bit about the offense and just watch some of the film and see how I fit in and how they will develop me," he Novosad said.

As for his relationship with Jimbo Fisher, it's developing quickly.

"I got the offer a few weeks ago, so the relationship has been getting better and better each week," he said. "I've been in contact with (Fisher) a bunch and coach Dickey. Both of those relationships have grown greatly."

Baylor will get Novosad's final trip, where he hopes to have a similar feeling as he did when he first committed.

"I have a couple of questions and I want to make sure it feels like home," he said. "If it still feels like home, I'll go with Baylor. If not, I have some other great options. With these four schools, I don't think there's a bad school. I want to just find the best one for me."

Novosad said he expects a big senior year, so he'd like to have his recruitment wrapped up before the season.

Therefore, a decision could be imminent following his trips.

Junior season highlights