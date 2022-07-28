Kent County veteran services millage: What you need to know

www.wzzm13.com
Fox17
Kalamazoo Co. moves to ‘high’ COVID-19 community level
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Heath and Community Services announced that the county moved into a “high” COVID-19 community level. Health officials say that, at this level, community members should do the following:. Wear a mask in indoor public locations (choose a multilayer surgical, KN95 or N95...
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
To The Point: Looking at two open statehouse seats
“To The Point" episode for the weekend of July 30.
Direction of county’s GOP at stake as school mask mandate sparks challengers to Ottawa’s incumbents
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Nearly one year ago about 1,000 people showed up to an Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting to protest a local mandate masking children in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To the frustration of many who attended the Aug. 24 meeting, elected leaders said they couldn’t rescind the county health department’s order, nor could they fire the health director over it or force her to rescind the order.
Millions for behavioral health center in Kent Co. signed into state budget
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the state budget into law last week, $5 million was set for construction of a new behavioral health center in Kent County. The Behavioral Health Crisis Center (BHCC) is a partnership with Network180 and Trinity Health Saint Mary's. The goal...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
townbroadcast.com
Two state rep. candidates must return ‘excess’ funds
Two local candidates for state representative in Tuesday’s primary election have not returned excessive campaign funds from former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC, according to campaign finance reports. Bridge Michigan included 43rd District candidate Rachelle Smit of Martin and 79th District candidate Angela Rigas on the list...
Kent County prosecutor discusses vehicle thefts
Vehicle thefts across Kent County are continuing to trouble law enforcement and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.
Could masks return as 12 Michigan counties hit high transmission for COVID-19?
Kalamazoo County, as well as 11 others in the Upper Peninsula and eastern side of the state have been classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Local hospital leaders with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health West say we're in a better spot this summer, but the rise in cases shouldn't be ignored.
Finalists named in Muskegon Public Safety Director search
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon residents will have a chance to weigh in when it comes to the city's new top cop. City leaders announced two finalists for the job Tuesday, one from just up the lakeshore in Ludington. Muskegon has gone without a permanent Director of Public Safety since...
UPMATTERS
Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.
WWMT
Calhoun County marijuana company lays off workers
MARSHALL, Mich. — A Calhoun County marijuana company laid off workers and is selling two of its stores to "remain competitive" in what's grown into a $2 billion industry in Michigan. Common Citizen, based in Marshall, told some of its employees their positions will be eliminated effective Wednesday, according...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
King Milling undergoing $42M expansion
The oldest still operating business in Kent County is expanding to continue to serve existing and new customers. King Milling Co., at 115 S. Broadway St. in Lowell, recently announced a $42 million expansion that will build a new flour mill in Lowell and create hundreds of external jobs. King...
Criminal trial in Muskegon for Howling Timbers owner begins Monday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The criminal trial for Brenda Pearson, the owner of a Muskegon's Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary is set to begin Monday morning. Pearson faces two counts, felony dangerous animal causing serious injury, and misdemeanor violation of the wolf-dog cross act. Pearson has been in and out of...
Armed robbery at Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Dr.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say there was a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on the 2700 block of Lake Michigan Drive NW Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., employees report a suspect who was armed with a handgun robbed the bank and fled the scene. There were...
The Rapid to end service in Byron Twp. after 33 years
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — After more than 30 years, The Rapid bus services will soon be coming to an end in Byron Township. The township decided not to renew their 2022 contract last month, discontinuing the 'Big Bus' and 'Go! Bus' paratransit routes. Don Tillema, the township supervisor, says...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
D.A. Blodgett names new chief program officer
A local child welfare agency welcomed a new executive. Grand Rapids-based D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s (DABSJ) on Wednesday, July 27, said it appointed Joel Bell to the role of chief program officer. Bell will replace former CPO Jeremiah Hawkins and begin his new position on Aug. 1, bringing with him...
What repairing Muskegon Heights' aging fire fleet is costing taxpayers
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A heated debate happened during Monday's Muskegon Heights City Council meeting over funding for the fire department. The council voted down a request to purchase a new truck and several additional pieces of rescue equipment, including:. A new set of mechanical sheers used to extricate...
ahealthiermichigan.org
6 West Michigan Parks You Need to Visit
One of the beauties of visiting or living in west Michigan is the thousands of acres of parks, trails, and breathtaking greenspaces to explore. A lot of locals know about the region’s many state parks, as well as some of the more popular city parks like Riverside and Ah-Nab-Awen. But it’s nice to veer off the beaten path from time to time, and the gorgeous parks below can help you do just that.
Oversaturation concerns grow in Michigan cannabis industry
The number of cannabis retailers has soared as more locations open in Michigan.
