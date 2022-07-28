ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

All female crew rowed 35 days straight, set record

By Storyful, Heather Holeman/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBzay_0gwRwWUi00

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KFOR/Storyful) – Four women just smashed the record for rowing from San Francisco, California to Hawaii, rowing 24/7 for nearly 35 days.

That accomplishment takes teamwork and very little sleep. The crew never slept longer than an hour-and-a-half, taking two-hour rowing shifts in pairs. They also ate pre-packaged meals.

Libby Costello, Sophia Denison Johnston, Brooke Downes, and Adrienne Smith rowed more than 2,400 nautical miles (2,761 land miles) in 34 days, 14 hours, and 11 minutes, beating the previous record held by an all-female team by a full day.

The women left San Francisco on June 21st and arrived in Honolulu the morning of July 26th.

They were unassisted and completely self-supported, as is required during the Great Pacific Race , which is considered one of most difficult ocean races in the world.

The team raised money for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), a charity dedicated to improving mental health.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Honolulu, HI
Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Honolulu, HI
San Francisco, CA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowing#Mental Health#The Great Pacific Race#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KFOR

KFOR

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy