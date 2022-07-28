All female crew rowed 35 days straight, set record

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KFOR/Storyful) – Four women just smashed the record for rowing from San Francisco, California to Hawaii, rowing 24/7 for nearly 35 days.

That accomplishment takes teamwork and very little sleep. The crew never slept longer than an hour-and-a-half, taking two-hour rowing shifts in pairs. They also ate pre-packaged meals.

Libby Costello, Sophia Denison Johnston, Brooke Downes, and Adrienne Smith rowed more than 2,400 nautical miles (2,761 land miles) in 34 days, 14 hours, and 11 minutes, beating the previous record held by an all-female team by a full day.

The women left San Francisco on June 21st and arrived in Honolulu the morning of July 26th.

They were unassisted and completely self-supported, as is required during the Great Pacific Race , which is considered one of most difficult ocean races in the world.

The team raised money for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), a charity dedicated to improving mental health.

