ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Former Bridgeport man accused of kidnap, rape will remain on home confinement, Stamford judge rules

By Pat Tomlinson
Register Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Danbury man sentenced to prison in 2020 homicide at railroad tracks

DANBURY — The city man charged in the beating death of another man two years ago was sentenced last week to 20 years in jail, suspended after 12 years, plus five years probation. Carlos Guzman-Lopez was arrested following a police investigation into the suspicious death of Ricardo Uruchima, whose...
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Suspended New Canaan K-9 cop faces new animal cruelty charge

NAUGATUCK — A suspended New Canaan police K-9 officer and owner of a local dog training facility is facing an additional animal cruelty charge, authorities said Monday. Naugatuck police said David Rivera turned himself in Saturday after they obtained a warrant for his arrest, charging him with malicious wounding/killing of an animal.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man wounded in shooting

NEW HAVEN — City police are investigating a shooting on Blake Street Sunday evening that left a local man wounded. New Haven police received a call reporting a person had been shot between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Street around 9:35 p.m., police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway said in a statement.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Naugatuck man killed in Shelton motorcycle crash, police say

SHELTON — State police said a Naugatuck man died after crashing a motorcycle on Route 8 in Shelton early Sunday. The crash was reported around 12:35 a.m. in the area of Exit 12 southbound, according to an accident summary from state police. Julian Torres III, 33, was riding a...
Register Citizen

Rocky Hill man sentenced after police found 100 grams of fentanyl in home, federal prosecutors say

HARTFORD — A Rocky Hill man and smoke shop owner will serve five years in prison after trafficking fentanyl, federal prosecutors announced Friday. While investigating Sean Thomas, 32, police found more 50,000 lethal doses of fentanyl in his home — “copious amounts” of it stored in an ottoman in the family room, according to court documents. Law enforcement also discovered three pounds of marijuana in his smoke shop, Puff Palace on New Britain Avenue, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery and court documents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Violent Crime#The Superior Court
Register Citizen

Police: Wallingford resident killed in North Haven crash

NORTH HAVEN — A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with another vehicle Saturday, according to police. In a Facebook post, police said officers responded Saturday evening “to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle.”. Information about the time and location of the...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Two people rescued in Bridgeport after canoe overturns

BRIDGEPORT — Two people were rescued from Long Island Sound Sunday morning after their canoe overturned while fishing, police said. The city’s emergency communications center received a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. “regarding a preliminary report of an overturned canoe and two parties in the water near the Pleasure Beach Bridge,” said Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director, in a prepared statement.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Two new prosecutors join Bridgeport courthouse

BRIDGEPORT — Two new state prosecutors were sworn in Friday morning in Superior Court in Bridgeport. Stephen Lojo and Candace Solis were sworn in as deputy assistant state’s attorneys by State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino during a brief ceremony before Judge Kevin Russo. “They are joining 300 years...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Ansonia police seek public’s help in search for missing woman

ANSONIA — Police are asking for the public’s help in a search for a missing woman. In a prepared statement, Lt. Patrick Lynch said Ariana Bel-Jean, 19, of Ansonia, left her home on July 27 “and has not returned.”. “Ariana left on her own but failed to...
ANSONIA, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Register Citizen

New Haven police: Two men wounded in shooting on Judson Avenue

NEW HAVEN — Two city residents were shot Thursday night on Judson Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to Judson Avenue between its intersections with Mead and Porter streets around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a person shot, Officer Scott Shumway said in an email. Police found...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

West Hartford restaurateur pleads guilty to ‘extensive tax fraud scheme’

A West Hartford man who partially owned several Connecticut restaurants has pleaded guilty to what federal prosecutors called an “extensive tax fraud scheme.”. William Chen, 49, used a software to delete transactions, creating fraudulent sales records and suppressing the restaurants’ taxable income for their tax returns for about seven years, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway

A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
Register Citizen

The problem of cash bail in CT: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’

Over the next three weeks, the CT Mirror will explore the effects and challenges of Connecticut's cash bail system. Jean Conquistador didn’t expect to have to post bail. He’d been accused of violating his probation by showing up at his girlfriend’s house, so he drove himself to the New Britain Police Department on the morning of Jan. 13, 2022, after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Figuring he’d be back home in a few hours, he didn’t ask anyone to watch his 11-month-old pit bull, Papo.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Children’s slayings stun Danbury community: ‘I can’t believe it’

DANBURY — Dozens of people gathered around the home of a young Danbury family Friday to remember three children who were killed Wednesday by their mother, who later took her own life. About 100 people came to Whaley Street to mourn and light candles in front of the house....

Comments / 0

Community Policy