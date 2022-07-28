Former Bridgeport man accused of kidnap, rape will remain on home confinement, Stamford judge rules

www.registercitizen.com
Danbury man sentenced to prison in 2020 homicide at railroad tracks
DANBURY — The city man charged in the beating death of another man two years ago was sentenced last week to 20 years in jail, suspended after 12 years, plus five years probation. Carlos Guzman-Lopez was arrested following a police investigation into the suspicious death of Ricardo Uruchima, whose...
Suspended New Canaan K-9 cop faces new animal cruelty charge
NAUGATUCK — A suspended New Canaan police K-9 officer and owner of a local dog training facility is facing an additional animal cruelty charge, authorities said Monday. Naugatuck police said David Rivera turned himself in Saturday after they obtained a warrant for his arrest, charging him with malicious wounding/killing of an animal.
Police: New Haven man wounded in shooting
NEW HAVEN — City police are investigating a shooting on Blake Street Sunday evening that left a local man wounded. New Haven police received a call reporting a person had been shot between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Street around 9:35 p.m., police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway said in a statement.
Police: Man wounded in overnight shooting in Hartford’s Upper Albany neighborhood
HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 20s was wounded early Monday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. Hartford police were called to the 1100 block of Albany Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 1 a.m. Monday, police spokesperson Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — renewed their objections to his release from jail in a letter filed days before a federal judge will consider whether to set him free on Tuesday. A hearing on...
Greenwich police: Man wanted in connection with car break-ins, credit card thefts
GREENWICH — Local police said they are seeking to identify a man who allegedly broke into cars parked in several lots, making off with credit cards that he then used to make expensive purchases. Greenwich police released several photos of the suspect, showing an individual who appeared to be...
Naugatuck man killed in Shelton motorcycle crash, police say
SHELTON — State police said a Naugatuck man died after crashing a motorcycle on Route 8 in Shelton early Sunday. The crash was reported around 12:35 a.m. in the area of Exit 12 southbound, according to an accident summary from state police. Julian Torres III, 33, was riding a...
Rocky Hill man sentenced after police found 100 grams of fentanyl in home, federal prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A Rocky Hill man and smoke shop owner will serve five years in prison after trafficking fentanyl, federal prosecutors announced Friday. While investigating Sean Thomas, 32, police found more 50,000 lethal doses of fentanyl in his home — “copious amounts” of it stored in an ottoman in the family room, according to court documents. Law enforcement also discovered three pounds of marijuana in his smoke shop, Puff Palace on New Britain Avenue, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery and court documents.
Police: Wallingford resident killed in North Haven crash
NORTH HAVEN — A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with another vehicle Saturday, according to police. In a Facebook post, police said officers responded Saturday evening “to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle.”. Information about the time and location of the...
Police: Two people rescued in Bridgeport after canoe overturns
BRIDGEPORT — Two people were rescued from Long Island Sound Sunday morning after their canoe overturned while fishing, police said. The city’s emergency communications center received a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. “regarding a preliminary report of an overturned canoe and two parties in the water near the Pleasure Beach Bridge,” said Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director, in a prepared statement.
Two new prosecutors join Bridgeport courthouse
BRIDGEPORT — Two new state prosecutors were sworn in Friday morning in Superior Court in Bridgeport. Stephen Lojo and Candace Solis were sworn in as deputy assistant state’s attorneys by State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino during a brief ceremony before Judge Kevin Russo. “They are joining 300 years...
Ansonia police seek public’s help in search for missing woman
ANSONIA — Police are asking for the public’s help in a search for a missing woman. In a prepared statement, Lt. Patrick Lynch said Ariana Bel-Jean, 19, of Ansonia, left her home on July 27 “and has not returned.”. “Ariana left on her own but failed to...
Family of New Haven woman killed in 2020 calls for help as reward is offered
NEW HAVEN — The family of Kiana Brown, killed in June 2020, implored residents Friday to step forward to help find her killer as police announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Brown’s aunt Sharon Brown said her niece was lively by nature — a joyous,...
Hamden CNA saw a car crash from the window. Her training kicked in and she leaped into action
HAMDEN — Kristen Avery was all anyone could talk about at Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center, Sarah Mach recalled. Avery had become a workplace hero overnight after rescuing a man from a crashed, smoking vehicle. “The next day all I heard was people talking about (the rescue),” said Mach, Whitney...
New Haven police: Two men wounded in shooting on Judson Avenue
NEW HAVEN — Two city residents were shot Thursday night on Judson Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to Judson Avenue between its intersections with Mead and Porter streets around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a person shot, Officer Scott Shumway said in an email. Police found...
West Hartford restaurateur pleads guilty to ‘extensive tax fraud scheme’
A West Hartford man who partially owned several Connecticut restaurants has pleaded guilty to what federal prosecutors called an “extensive tax fraud scheme.”. William Chen, 49, used a software to delete transactions, creating fraudulent sales records and suppressing the restaurants’ taxable income for their tax returns for about seven years, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
The problem of cash bail in CT: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’
Over the next three weeks, the CT Mirror will explore the effects and challenges of Connecticut's cash bail system. Jean Conquistador didn’t expect to have to post bail. He’d been accused of violating his probation by showing up at his girlfriend’s house, so he drove himself to the New Britain Police Department on the morning of Jan. 13, 2022, after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Figuring he’d be back home in a few hours, he didn’t ask anyone to watch his 11-month-old pit bull, Papo.
Children’s slayings stun Danbury community: ‘I can’t believe it’
DANBURY — Dozens of people gathered around the home of a young Danbury family Friday to remember three children who were killed Wednesday by their mother, who later took her own life. About 100 people came to Whaley Street to mourn and light candles in front of the house....
Photos: Cracking claws at the annual Milford Rotary Lobster Bake
The annual Milford Rotary Lobster Bake at Lisman Landing in Milford, Conn., was held Saturday, July 30, 2022. This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate.
