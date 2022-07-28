ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Katy calls on everyone to conserve water as drought conditions advance toward ‘critical stage’

 4 days ago
Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly

WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
WILLIS, TX
Some Houston residents skeptical of TxDOT plan to raise part of I-10

The $347 million proposed project aims to reduce flooding risks on part of the freeway by elevating it and installing a detention pond underneath. A proposed plan to elevate Interstate 10 in the Heights area has some nearby residents raising questions about how the project might increase traffic noise, decrease the amount of nearby green space and potentially exacerbate structural flooding.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion

The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
TEXAS STATE
Mayor Sylvester Turner visits Timber Ridge apartment complex after residents complain of overflowing trash, rats, roaches

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner visited Timber Ridge apartments on Fleming Drive Friday morning after residents about overflowing trash, rats, roaches that are allegedly being ignored by management. Turner was accompanied by several city of Houston department personnel during the visit. One resident said he has squatters and looters...
HOUSTON, TX
AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY AT CONROE AIRPORT

531PM-Conroe and North Montgomery County Fire Units just arrived at Conroe Airport after they were alerted to a Piper Twin Comanche was inbound with one engine out. The aircraft landed safely with no further incident.
CONROE, TX
Houston Health Department reopens moneypox vaccine appointments

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is reopening appointments for monkeypox vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced a 16,000 dose shipment to the area. The announcement comes after the department put appointments on pause Thursday due to a limited supply of the vaccine.
HOUSTON, TX
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Why this major city often looks like a 'ghost town'

It's lunchtime in Houston, yet there is seemingly no traffic in the city's urban core. Pedestrians aren't rushing past each other, and few cars dot the city's roads. The more than 2 million people who live in the city have seemingly vanished in the blink of an eye. So, where did everybody go?
HOUSTON, TX
3-foot alligator found at front door of Lake Houston home

HOUSTON - Officials said an alligator was found at the front door of a Lake Houston home Friday night. Details were limited, but deputy constables with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to a home in the 7700 block of London Tower Lane for calls of an alligator at the front door.
HOUSTON, TX

