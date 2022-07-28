Katy calls on everyone to conserve water as drought conditions advance toward ‘critical stage’

www.click2houston.com
Related
Click2Houston.com
Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly
WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
'Deplorable': City of Houston 'coming after' apartments with unsafe, unhealthy living conditions
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is targeting an apartment complex where residents have complained about rats, roaches, trash and mold. The City is giving the owners and management of the Timber Ridge apartments 30 days to clean up their act -- or else. "The situation people are living...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Some Houston residents skeptical of TxDOT plan to raise part of I-10
The $347 million proposed project aims to reduce flooding risks on part of the freeway by elevating it and installing a detention pond underneath. A proposed plan to elevate Interstate 10 in the Heights area has some nearby residents raising questions about how the project might increase traffic noise, decrease the amount of nearby green space and potentially exacerbate structural flooding.
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houston
A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a tire shop in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road in northeast directly across from the Eastex Park & Ride. Houston firefighters did not have to travel far as this fire broke out in front of their fire station.
Click2Houston.com
Air Alliance Houston teams up with several organizations for bike ride to sample the air quality in Gulfton community
HOUSTON – Air Alliance Houston is taking action to address environmental concerns in a Southwest Houston community and raising awareness about air pollution issues. On Saturday morning, leaders teamed up with several organizations for a bike ride to sample air quality in Gulfton. The goal for Air Alliance Houston...
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Sylvester Turner visits Timber Ridge apartment complex after residents complain of overflowing trash, rats, roaches
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner visited Timber Ridge apartments on Fleming Drive Friday morning after residents about overflowing trash, rats, roaches that are allegedly being ignored by management. Turner was accompanied by several city of Houston department personnel during the visit. One resident said he has squatters and looters...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY AT CONROE AIRPORT
531PM-Conroe and North Montgomery County Fire Units just arrived at Conroe Airport after they were alerted to a Piper Twin Comanche was inbound with one engine out. The aircraft landed safely with no further incident.
Houston Health Department reopens moneypox vaccine appointments
HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is reopening appointments for monkeypox vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced a 16,000 dose shipment to the area. The announcement comes after the department put appointments on pause Thursday due to a limited supply of the vaccine.
City of Katy to install fitness court at Katy City Park in January 2023
Equipment for the fitness court will include 118 elements for thousands of exercise variations. The outdoor gym will also feature a digitally activated free app with workouts, challenges and training tools. (Courtesy Pexels) The city of Katy was selected as a recipient for the 2022 Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas...
Houston lifting monkeypox vaccine appointment hold with incoming allocation
The city's health department was forced to pause new vaccination appointments before the new allocation. Meanwhile, the county's allocation surpasses 16,000 doses
String of burglaries occur at 11 restaurants in popular Katy area's Asia Town
'It hurt' The owner of one restaurant in the area, Fork It, said they have only been open for 25 days since moving from New York to Texas before the robbery happened.
fox26houston.com
Massive parade held in Santa Fe to support 4-year-old diagnosed with terminal brain cancer
SANTA FE, TX - A 4-year-old little boy in Santa Fe has been diagnosed with terminal brain stem cancer and given just weeks to live. A massive parade of vehicles took to the streets of Santa Fe Saturday evening showing their support for 4-year-old Wylie Cino. Wiley was diagnosed with...
spectrumlocalnews.com
4 Texas counties, including Harris, to have 2020 and 2022 election results audited
TEXAS — Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott’s office on Thursday announced 2020 and 2022 election results from four Texas counties have been randomly selected to be audited after the November midterm election, and that includes the state’s most populous county, Harris. The audits are part...
'Houston, we're going to win' | Beto O'Rourke rallies supporters at town hall as 49-day statewide campaign tour lands in Houston
HOUSTON — With 100 days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought his statewide campaign tour to Houston. O'Rourke hosted a town hall in Meyerland. It's all part of his 49-day trek across Texas. Sunday was the 13th day of the tour. He was in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
'It means the world to us' | Pearland business raises money for Missouri City officer shot in the face
PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland business is helping support a Missouri City police officer who was shot in the face by a carjacking suspect last week. Grazia Italian Kitchen opened a drive-through breakfast taco stand outside their restaurant over the weekend. The money that was raised from selling breakfast...
nypressnews.com
‘In these situations, every second counts’: Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead
HOUSTON, Texas — A dispatcher in Houston allegedly fell asleep during the middle of a 911 call. The last thing anyone wants to hear in an emergency is snoring. The person who called, Louis Gonzales, said he is concerned this could happen to someone else, someone perhaps in an even more critical situation.
AOL Corp
Why this major city often looks like a 'ghost town'
It's lunchtime in Houston, yet there is seemingly no traffic in the city's urban core. Pedestrians aren't rushing past each other, and few cars dot the city's roads. The more than 2 million people who live in the city have seemingly vanished in the blink of an eye. So, where did everybody go?
fox26houston.com
3-foot alligator found at front door of Lake Houston home
HOUSTON - Officials said an alligator was found at the front door of a Lake Houston home Friday night. Details were limited, but deputy constables with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to a home in the 7700 block of London Tower Lane for calls of an alligator at the front door.
Comments / 1