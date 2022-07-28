Conservative Firm Raises Concern About Open-Records Ruling

Australians expects judges to make decisions impartially: that is, free from a range of improper and unacceptable political, financial and personal influences. Not only must they make decisions impartially, they must be seen to make their decisions impartially. However, as the cases before the courts continually show, judges can make mistakes. Even when judges are not at fault, developments in behavioural psychology tell us bias and interference can get in the way of good decisions. Today’s release of the Australian Law Reform Commission’s report into judicial impartiality in federal courts is a much-needed examination of how the whole court system supports...

EDUCATION ・ 26 MINUTES AGO