Police share video highlighting dangers of ‘keyless car theft’

Police in Northern Ireland released video highlighting the dangers of “keyless car theft” by showing just how quickly thieves can gain access to your vehicle.

“Even if your car and home are secure, thieves can still unlock, start and steal your car,” the PSNI tweeted, adding that they “only need to be within a few metres of your key to get the signal, even if it’s inside your home.”

This security footage, shared by officials, shows suspects using a device to steal a car from a driveway within one minute.

