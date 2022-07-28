ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police share video highlighting dangers of ‘keyless car theft’

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JwI0P_0gwRvUlT00

Police in Northern Ireland released video highlighting the dangers of “keyless car theft” by showing just how quickly thieves can gain access to your vehicle.

“Even if your car and home are secure, thieves can still unlock, start and steal your car,” the PSNI tweeted, adding that they “only need to be within a few metres of your key to get the signal, even if it’s inside your home.”

This security footage, shared by officials, shows suspects using a device to steal a car from a driveway within one minute.

Joe Caputa
2d ago

That’s why we keep our key fob covered when at rest in the house. The second is in a drawer wrapped in aluminum foil.

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Drivers' fury as six police cars and 12 officers are used to stop drivers over minor offences including one who was fined £100 for his mis-spaced number plate

An assistant chief constable has been forced to defend his force's tactics after six police cars and 12 officers were sent out to an operation which ended in someone getting a ticket over a mis-spaced number plate. Former union official Glen Dyson, 66, of Lowton, Warrington, Cheshire, was stunned to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Two mothers who stole £2,250 worth of toiletries from Boots are spared jail after telling judge they sold items on the black market because they were 'struggling' due to cost of living crisis

Two single mothers who stole up to £2250 worth of toiletries at Boots have been spared jail after arguing they sold the stolen items to help get them through the cost of living crisis. Kelly Rowlands, 41, and 34-year old Stephanie Goulding, who both have previous shoplifting convictions, stole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police officers back plan to go easy on shoplifters who steal to eat amid cost-of-living crisis as Tesco store launches pilot scheme after losing £50,000 a month to thieves

The police have given their backing to a scheme that will go easy on shoplifters amid the cost-of-living crisis. A Tesco store in West Derby, Liverpool which is losing £50,000 a month to thieves will be the first to launch the pilot scheme amid rising inflation and there are hopes it could be rolled out nationwide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

My neighbour is accusing me of cutting down his tree & even wants to report it to the police as theft, I’m fuming

A WOMAN has told of her anger after her neighbour accused her of cutting his tree down in the garden - even though it's on her side of the fence. The anonymous woman vented her frustration to Mumsnet where she went on to explain that her neighbour has taken the matter one step further - and is threatening to report it to the police as theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Texas Mom Who Starved 6-Year-Old to Death Said She ‘Would Lock Herself in Her Bedroom’ and Let Kids ‘Do Whatever They Wanted’: Police

A 38-year-old mother of six in Texas is behind bars nearly a year after her 6-year-old daughter died due to alleged malnutrition and neglect. Stephanie Jimenez was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury by omission, a first-degree felony, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when coworker lights up in the car on the way to the casino

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother enjoyed going to the casino. One day, a coworker friend invited my mother to accompany her to the casino. There was no way my mother would pass up the opportunity to go to her favorite place, especially if she didn't have to drive there herself.
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car

Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Adoptive father of seven-year-old boy found dead in washing machine says door to home was unlocked

The foster father of a seven-year-old boy found dead in the family's washing machine last week has said he came home to find their house unlocked just before the body was discovered.Jermaine Thomas, who reported his adopted son Troy Khoeler missing in the small hours on Thursday morning, told local news reporters that the door to the house was unlocked when he returned there just before midnight on Wednesday evening.Police in Spring, Texas said they received the missing persons call around 5.20am, and found Troy’s body inside the top-loading washing machine at the family's rented home around 6am.County sheriffs...
SPRING, TX
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Little girl, 12 and her pet are mauled by two dogs after they escaped and attacked her outside her school

A girl has been rushed to hospital after she and her dog were attacked by two other dogs in front of horrified children near a school in Melbourne. Emergency services were called to a street near Berwick Fields Primary School in Melbourne's south-east on Wednesday morning following reports a 12-year-old girl and her nine-year-old dog were bitten by two dogs after they escaped from a nearby property.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

