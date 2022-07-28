53-year-old Terry Ralph dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 53-year-old Terry Ralph, of Boutte, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Tuesday morning in Jefferson Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on US 90 west near Live Oak Boulevard [...]
