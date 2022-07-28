Future Surpasses An Insane Drake Milestone

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
‘World’s Youngest Billionaire’ Has Lamborghini And Owned His First Mansion Aged Six
A youngster in Nigeria is living the luxurious Richie Rich lifestyle after being given his first mansion at the tender age of six, having also accumulated a fleet of supercars before you’d even saved up enough pocket money for your first CD. Muhammed Awal Mustapha, known as Mompha Junior,...
Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown
Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
50 Cent Says Former G-Unit Artists Still Blame Him For Their Career Failures
50 Cent says that, as the head of G-Unit, artists would constantly blame him for their own career failures. Speaking candidly with Houston’s 97.9 The Box for a recent interview, the legendary New York rapper discussed his role as the head of the record label. Under 50 Cent's direction,...
Kodak Black Reacts After NBA Youngboy Appears To Confirm $60M Deal
With Youngboy Never Broke Again's new project, The Last Slimeto due out this Friday, YB seemingly confirmed that he just inked a multi-million dollar deal. Youngboy's label shared a message revealing that he signed a $60M deal with Atlantic Records ahead of his upcoming album, which he deemed a "classic" with a surprising feature on it.
Lil Durk Injured After Getting Hit In The Face By Onstage Explosive At Lollapalooza
Rappers' faces have been taking a beating onstage recently. At Rolling Loud Miami, Kid Cudi was hit in the face with a water bottle, prompting him to end his set early. The incident caused such a stir that the festival had to issue a statement. Now Lil Durk's face has been struck at a different festival.
Tyrese Praises Will Smith As His "Hero" Following Video About Chris Rock Oscars Slap
After months of silence, Will Smith emerged today to answer a few questions about his controversial Academy Awards moment earlier this year. After slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor was vilified for using physical violence on the Hollywood stage. Jada has received harsh criticism and blame for the incident, but in his candid video to the world, Smith stated that his wife had nothing to do with his reaction.
Jim Jones Admits He Was "Upset" When He Heard Maino's "Hi Hater"
Jim Jones admitted that he was "upset" when he first heard his Lobby Boyz partner, Maino, had released the song, "Hi Hater." Jones discussed his first impression of the breakthrough song during a recent interview with HipHopDX. “I was mad,” Jones recalled. “I don’t think I ever even told you...
Kevin Aviance Speaks On Beyoncé Sampling His Music Amid Kelis' Outrage
Yesterday (July 29), Beyoncé dropped her highly anticipated album, Renaissance. While thousands of fans have confessed their admiration of her newest project, a certain someone, in particular, had different feelings. Kelis, known for her hit song "Milkshake," was shocked when she realized one of Bey's songs sampled an old record of hers.
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
Nick Cannon Rents Out Waterpark For Eldest Twins Moroccan & Monroe
His entire life is a string of "daddy duty" moments now that he's welcomed his eighth child into the world. Recently, Nick Cannon shared the arrival of his son with Bre Tiesi, and according to the media mogul, there may be more Cannon children to come before the end of the year. Cannon has been widely criticized for having eight children with five women, but he has long spoken about wanting a large family, and it doesn't seem that the mothers mind at all.
Gucci Mane Takes Two Spots On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist This Weekend
Over the past couple of weeks, our "Fire Emoji" playlist has added hits from some of the most popular female artists in the game like Latto and Megan Thee Stallion. While we're all for supporting women in music, our most recent additions feature all male rappers-- some more than once.
Chris Rock Compares Will Smith To Suge Knight While Joking About Oscars Slap
Chris Rock jokingly compared Will Smith to Suge Knight while speaking on the infamous Oscars slap during a recent stop on his "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour." Smith had said that he had attempted to reach out to Rock in a video posted on social media, Friday. "Everybody is...
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Kevin Durant Reacts To Beyoncé's Decision To Remove Ableist Slur From "Heated"
Kevin Durant reacted to Beyoncé's decision to remove an ableist slur from the lyrics to her Renaissance song, "Heated," after facing backlash for its inclusion in the lyrics. The Brooklyn Nets star seemed unhappy that she on caved to pressure in a comment on a post from HipHopnMore on Instagram, Monday.
Instagram Reverses Changes After Backlash From Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner
The Kardashian-Jenner influence can move mountains, especially when it comes to the online world. After Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian criticized changes to Instagram's algorithm, the social media giant announced that it would reverse plans to make the platform more like its biggest current competitor: TikTok. Instagram, which is owned...
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Gorgeous Yellow & White Swimsuits In Italy Days After Marrying Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez might have hubby Ben Affleck drooling from across the world! The 53-year-old musician took a moment on August 1 while in Capri, Italy to have a sexy swimsuit photoshoot (seen here) with two one-pieces, and she certainly rocked them. The first swimsuit was a simple yellow design with a scoop neck neckline and a high-leg design that accentuated her hips. The “Jenny from the Block” singer took the photos wearing the fun one-piece while lounging across two blue chairs in a variety of poses. In one glimpse of the photo shoot, she could be seen sitting up sideways, so her entire left side faced the camera. She held a clear glass with what appeared to be an iced light pink beverage in her right hand and used her left hand to stabilize her. In another photo, Jennifer wrote in a diary, while in a third photo, she sat up and looked away with her aviator sunglasses in her right hand. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a white, blue, red, and yellow striped bandana.
Instagram Model, Gena Tew, Says AIDS Made Her Blind And Immobile
AIDS is the final stage of HIV occurs when the immune system has been severely damaged due to the original virus. Though it is rare, affecting less than 200,000 people every year, its symptoms can be deadly. While most people are aware of its harsh aftermath, one person, in particular, is reminding everyone of just how bad it can get.
Kodak Black Does A Fit Check And Shows Off Ankle Monitor
With so many impressive fits, it's hard to even think of the cost of what a rapper might be wearing on any given day. Kodak Black's clearly a big flexer in this area, as the Florida rapper talked to Chris Too Smoove via TikTok and detailed the cost of his fit. He even cheekily included his ankle monitor while on house arrest.
