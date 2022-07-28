Legal experts say Supreme Court abortion decision has raised myriad ethical, legal dilemmas

www.cleveland.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMiddleburg Heights, OH
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Slate
The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape
The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overruling Roe v. Wade unleashed an immediate and relentless flood of cruelty against pregnant Americans. Child victims of rape and incest, including a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, must cross state lines to obtain abortions. Patients undergoing a miscarriage are compelled to bleed out for days and risk sepsis before doctors are willing to terminate their pregnancies. Those with ectopic pregnancies, which are lethal and non-viable, are denied treatment due to the presence of a fetal “heartbeat.” Women suspected of being pregnant are denied vital treatment for autoimmune disorders because they happen to induce abortion, too.
Indiana abortion doctor threatened after Amy Coney Barrett shares her website
Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to questions on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) According to a report from the Guardian, the Indiana abortion doctor...
Washington Examiner
Abortion trigger laws exist in 13 states: Here's where legal challenges stand
At least 13 states have abortion laws in place that are designed to be “triggered” and take effect automatically or by quick state action now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Since the high court's June 24 decision, near-total abortion bans have been enacted in...
thecentersquare.com
Not all in Ohio happy with federal CHIPS Act passage
(The Center Square) – Intel is ready to move forward with its planned $20 billion new plant in central Ohio after Congress moved forward with the CHIPS Act this week, but some Ohio congressmen believe giving money to big business was the wrong move. U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan, Warren...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal appeals court, citing Roe v. Wade reversal, lets Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law take effect
Atlanta — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The law, which had been...
Elle
Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
8 States That Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks
Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com: https://www.pexels.com/photo/20-us-dollar-bills-3564390/. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state would send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child one-time relief check,
AOL Corp
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Biden Signs Executive Order on Abortion, Declares Supreme Court 'Out of Control'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion was an exercise in "raw political power" and signed an executive order on Friday to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party...
Gov. Kristi Noem asked if South Dakota will force a 10-year-old to have a baby on CNN's 'State of the Union'
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was asked during CNN's "State of the Union" if her state would force a 10-year-old to have a baby after a girl in Ohio was denied a procedure due to the state's abortion ban. "Because this is a trigger law that was passed before you...
Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.
Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
‘Total BS’: Democrats Threaten To Delay Senate Recess After GOP Tanks Veterans Bill
Legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits was upended at last minute by unexpected Republican objections.
Abortion ruling finally gives unborn chance for legal protection they deserve
Over my 20-year career as a radiologist evaluating patients of all ages for disease and abnormality, I have been consistently moved by my youngest patients — the pre-born little boy or girl fetuses floating in the silence of their mothers’ wombs. Their lively humanity moves me, but mostly it is their utter defenselessness. Over the course of my entire professional life, these youngest patients of mine, unlike any of my other charges, lacked the most basic protection of law. To me, their doctor, who marveled over them and delighted in their delicate beauty, this was a depressing fact.
NBC News
GOP Congresswoman: States that ban abortion ‘have to make sure women have access to contraceptives’
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) claims that banning abortion exceptions for rape or incest is “unacceptable to the vast majority of Americans.” She adds, that providing birth control over-the-counter is “the very minimum we should be doing” if states plan to ban abortion.July 28, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mastriano's call for tuition freeze brings cries of hypocrisy from Democratic opponents
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, wants the four state-related universities to freeze their tuition this fall. As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a call that Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro and his running mate call "hypocritical."Tuition is going up 3.5 percent for in-state students this fall at the University of Pittsburgh and 5 percent at Penn State, along with increases at Temple and Lincoln universities. On Monday, Mastriano sent a letter to those schools, urging them to freeze tuition this fall because Gov. Tom Wolf is giving the schools an additional 5 percent...
‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade
Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
Medical students shunned a doctor because of her abortion views. Is this what America has become?
The lack of middle ground is out of line with polls that show the majority of Americans want compromise on abortion laws.
The latest point in pregnancy you can get an abortion in all 50 states
The Supreme Court overturning the protections in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling would leave abortion policy entirely up to the states.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
76K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 13