Amazon Taps Lucas Carter To Pen Remake Of German Actioner ‘Plan B’; Sylvester Stallone Among Producers

By Matt Grobar
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Amazon Studios has tapped up-and-coming screenwriter Lucas Carter to pen a remake of the 2016 German action film Plan B : Scheiss Auf Plan A . Braden Aftergood and Sylvester Stallone will produce the new feature for Balboa Productions, with the original’s star Can Aydin to serve as exec producer.

Plan B: Scheiss Auf Plan A watched as three young martial artists embarked on a relentless treasure hunt in order to free their friend from the grasp of a ruthless gangster, then getting entangled in a complex conspiracy staged to dethrone Berlin’s underworld kingpin. Ufuk Genc and Michael Popescu directed from Rafael Alberto Garciolo’s script.

The new action-comedy, titled Plan B , will follow three stunt performers who accidentally disrupt a crime in progress, then being forced to use their ‘pretend’ action skills in the commission of a very real crime.

Carter has previously penned two features for New Line, having sold the company pitches for the family action-adventure film Inner Child and the action-comedy Public Enemy . While LeBron James’ SpringHill and Channing Tatum came aboard the latter project as producers in 2018, its current status is unclear.

Carter is represented by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Tony Dow Dies: 'Leave It To Beaver" Actor's Passing Confirmed Following Earlier Confusion

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

