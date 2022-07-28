SEC Files Charges Against Banks for Not Following Identity Theft Red Flags Rule

marketrealist.com
The Verge
$7 billion verdict awarded after Charter Spectrum tried to forge documents in a murder case
A jury in Texas found Charter Communications liable for $7 billion in punitive damages this week as the result of a lawsuit from the family of Betty Jo McClain Thomas, an 83-year-old woman who was stabbed to death by one of its employees in December 2019. The $7 billion is in addition to $375 million in compensatory damages the jury assigned in June.
The FTC just slapped Opendoor with a $62 million fine for 'misleading' customers about the true costs of its home-buying business
The FTC says that Opendoor told customers they would make more money by selling to it instead of to regular buyers. Actually, sellers made less money.
Is the Cassava Sciences Lawsuit Legit or a Product of Short-Selling?
Publicly traded pharmaceutical company Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is at the center of an ongoing controversy, where multiple law firms are now investigating potential securities fraud after the launch of a class action lawsuit last year. Some say Cassava’s Alzheimer's treatment drug, simufilam, isn't rooted in thorough scientific research. Interestingly, Cassava’s whistleblower has been shown to have a short position in SAVA stock.
