Tampa votes to raise pay for police, firefighters and transit workers

The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Popular Comic Convention Returns To TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Three things to do in Tampa, FloridaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTampa, FL
Water bill fees going up for customers in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Utilities customers will soon be paying more for services. "The average residential customer, using 6,000 gallons of water a month, will see a billing increase from $81.30 to $83.68 – a difference of $2.38," the county wrote in an email. Residential reclaimed...
Tampa adds new 4-way stops at intersections: See the list
TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers will have to keep a careful eye on the road as city crews are adding new four-way stops at intersections, such as near schools and busy locations. The city announced its mobility department has completed more than 80 four-way stop interactions since October 2021, and there are more on the way.
hernandosun.com
City of Brooksville challenged by developer who was denied rezoning
On June 6, 2022, Brooksville City Council voted 3-2 to deny the rezoning of a parcel of land located at the corner of Cortez Boulevard and Horse Lake Road (RZ-2020-02). The applicant, 1740 Acquisition, LLC’s intent is to build 10,000 square feet of commercial space and up to 300 market-rate apartment units.
Tampa church urges community to vote in August primary
TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
$26 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
TAMPA, Fla. — Another month, another round of unclaimed property returned to Floridians. In July, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says his office gave back more than $26 million. Patronis has made returns of financial assets a key priority since he took office in 2017. Since then, about $1.7 billion has been put back in the hands of people living in the Sunshine State.
Clearwater Man’s Life Becomes Circus Of Lawsuits
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A homeless Clearwater man’s life has become a circus of lawsuits both filed by him and filed against him. On July 23, Bassam Minawi, 58, filed a pro se lawsuit in the Pinellas County courts. Minawi, last reported as homeless, claims his
Addison Davis discusses new laws’ effect on teachers
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis spoke with Evan Donovan about the effect of new laws on the upcoming school year. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.
floridapolitics.com
Trop site aims to make amends to displaced community
This three-part series of Community Conversations has reached some 1,000 residents and stakeholders. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has spearheaded a month-long community-wide discussion on what residents want to include in the land development opportunity of the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District, which is the home of Tropicana Field and the Tampa Bay Rays.
fox13news.com
Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria
SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
Bay News 9
Frustrated by system, homeless Pinellas families say they need help
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After being told time and time again that help is available and funding is out there, Shannon Flowers is frustrated to tears. Pouring through a binder of phone numbers and resources that have been sent her way, she says it is hard to get anyone to listen to her or point her in the right direction to get the type of help that she needs to get back on her feet.
Pasco County deputies assist in serving eviction at wrong home
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Jennifer Michele was at her mother's home on Thursday afternoon in Land O' Lakes when she saw a notification from Ring that someone had rung her doorbell. Ring security systems have a video component, and she said she was alarmed by what she saw.
Bay News 9
How African-American churches will be key during election cycle
TAMPA - Historically African-American churches have been the place to engage voters from communities of color. African-American churches can be a place to engage communities of color. Equal Ground is working to get voters registered at local churches. Leaders say that registration is important due to changes in voting laws.
Sheriff Grady Judd needs to fix his Animal Services today!
Polk County Animal Services, “Operating beyond an organization’s capacity for care is an unacceptable practice.”. “It is an unacceptable practice to spray down kennels or cages while animals are inside them.” The Lakeland Gazette that this is routinely done at Animal Control, and the practice is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!
Tampa City Council considering asking voters to declare housing emergency in November
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa leaders expressed support Thursday for asking the public whether a housing emergency should be declared in the city. Councilmembers voted 6-1 to ask city attorneys to draft an ordinance that would add a ballot measure for voters to consider in November. If a housing emergency were declared, Tampa City Council would plan to discuss rent control options.
Woman missing after boarding bus in Fort Myers headed to Tampa
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 36-year-old woman last seen on July 8 boarding a Greyhound bus in Fort Myers headed for Tampa has been reported as missing and endangered, police say. Erica Ann Johnson was last seen in the area of Coronado Parkway and Cape Coral Parkway East in Cape Coral carrying bags, a travel pillow and her bunny, the Cape Coral Police Department said in a Facebook post.
usf.edu
Shining example: Tampa Bay's water quality is declining after a half-century of gains
The burnt-rotten stench of sulfur hung over Tampa Bay. Socialites living on Bayshore Boulevard, one of the most coveted water-front addresses in the city, watched their silver dishes, silverware and heirlooms tarnish. They knew the culprit was coming from the Bay, but had no idea exactly what it was. Through...
Gas Prices At A Florida Pump Will Be The Lowest It's Been In A Year & These Cities Are Next
Gas prices in Florida have seemingly lowered immensely in the past weeks and one gas station in Tampa is giving people a taste of what it's like not to spend so much money at the pump. A campaign led by Americans For Prosperity, the Koch brothers' primary political advocacy group,...
Second Heart Homes expands to Bradenton to help people struggling with homelessness
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Sarasota non-profit is expanding its housing program into Manatee County to help those dealing with homelessness. Second Heart Homes just secured its seventh home, this time in Bradenton. The home is a four-bedroom house with a shared living room and kitchen to help those struggling with homelessness and addiction have a place to start putting their lives back in order.
Next phase in Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment is underway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The next phase in the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District is underway. For the last month, the city of St. Petersburg has been gathering input from locals on the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District, where Tropicana Field currently sits. On Thursday, the final community meeting was held at USF in St. Petersburg.
